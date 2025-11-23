England-born defender Emmanuel Fernandez scored a landmark goal for Rangers, boosting his AFCON hopes

The 24-year-old defender has declared his readiness to represent Nigeria as Super Eagles' defence enters transition

Calls grow for Eric Chelle and the NFF to move quickly as Fernandez’s stock rises in Scotland

England-born centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez delivered the most convincing performance of his Rangers career on Saturday, scoring his first Scottish Premiership goal in a commanding display during a 2-1 victory over Livingston at Ibrox.

The 24-year-old, who remains eligible for both England and Nigeria, powered home a thumping ninth-minute header after meeting James Tavernier’s expertly placed cross.

Emmanuel Fernandez celebrates after giving Rangers the lead against Livingston in the Scottish Premier League. Photo by Alan Harvey

Source: Getty Images

The ball crashed off the underside of the bar before settling in the net, a finish that instantly lifted the Ibrox crowd and set the tone for Rangers’ dominance.

Although Livingston equalised through Tete Yengi, Rangers eventually secured all three points when Mohamed Diomande struck late, sealing their fourth consecutive league win, Livescores reports.

Fernandez’s contribution on both ends of the pitch was widely praised, especially as it came in only his second league start since joining Rangers from Peterborough United in the summer.

With two goals in just four appearances across all competitions, as seen on Fotmob, the defender is quickly proving he is more than just a promising signing, he is becoming a genuine asset.

A defender Nigeria can’t ignore?

While Fernandez continues to build momentum in Scotland, his international future remains wide open.

Emmanuel Fernandez has reportedly declared his interest in representing Nigeria at international level. Photo by Andrew Milligan

Source: Getty Images

Born in England to Nigerian parents, the 24-year-old defender has made no secret of his desire to play for the Super Eagles.

Yet, despite his rapid development, he has not received an official approach from the Nigeria Football Federation.

This silence is becoming more noticeable as Fernandez’s performances grow louder.

Nigeria’s defensive line is currently undergoing a transition, and with several senior players nearing the end of their national careers, the need for new leadership at the back is urgent.

Fernandez’s combination of aerial strength and composure under pressure makes him a compelling option.

His recent form, particularly his impact in big matches, has sparked conversation among fans urging the NFF to track him closely ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

AFCON 2025: The perfect stage for new players

After the heartbreak of missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Nigeria’s attention has fully shifted to the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, which kicks off on December 21st.

Expectations are high, and head coach Eric Chelle is under pressure to rebuild a squad capable of delivering the country’s fourth continental title.

With William Troost-Ekong hinting at retirement and other defensive roles still lacking depth, Fernandez represents the kind of fresh talent Nigeria desperately needs.

Should the 24-year-old defender earn a call-up, he would join the growing list of foreign-born players, such as Ademola Lookman, Semi Ajayi, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Maduka Okoye, and Troost-Ekong, who chose Nigeria over their countries of birth.

Chelle submits provisional list for AFCON

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles manager, Eric Chelle will be excited with the news that a key player made his return from injury ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Cyriel Dessers has resumed light training at Greek giants Panathinaikos ahead of the clash against Panserraikos on Sunday, November 23.

Source: Legit.ng