Eric Chelle might be cleared from an impending sanction ahead of the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations, following new evidence.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria fell to the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo 4-3 in the penalty shootout after playing a 1-1 draw after the end of regulation time at the Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on November 16.

Super Eagles will not play in their second consecutive World Cup, after failing to beat DR Congo in the Africa's playoff final. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

The three-time AFCON winners went in front by Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka in the 3rd minute, after his shot was deflected into the net.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Atalanta winger got opportunities to increase the goal tally in the first 15 minutes of the game, but failed to convert their chances.

DR Congo equalised in the 32nd minute through Meschack Elia from Cedric Bakambu's cross, after Fulham star Alex Iwobi was disposed of the ball in the midfield, and Calvin Bassey was beaten at the back.

Nigeria's second all-time highest goalscorer Victor Osimhen failed to return to the pitch during the second half, due to injury and was replaced by Sevilla star Akor Adams.

In the 120th minute, Stanley Nwabali denied Lille defender Chancel Mbemba, keeping his team's hopes alive and sending the game to a penalty shootout.

DR Congo eventually won the tie 4-3 on penalties as they progressed to the inter-continental play-off scheduled for March next year, with Nigeria missing the World Cup for the second consecutive time, per Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle accused one of the DR Congo coaches of resorting to voodoo during the penalty shootout. Chelle said via ESPN:

"During the penalty session, a guy from DR Congo did some voodoo. Every time, every time every time, so this is why I was a little bit nervous after him.

"I saw something like that (raising his hand, chanting something). I don't know if it's water or something."

A member of DR Congo technical crew frustrates Eric Chelle during the penalty shootout at the 2026 World Cup playoff final. Photo by: Phill Magakoe / AFP.

Eric Chelle vindicated

A member of the DR Congo technical crew crossed into the Super Eagles’ technical area during Semi Ajayi’s penalty, sprinkling what appeared to be voodoo, before Eric Chelle chased him away with an empty water bottle.

In a viral video on IG, the Franco-Malian coach was then blocked by a Moroccan match official.

After Mbemba scored the winning spot-kick, the same individual taunted Chelle with his celebration, prompting DR Congo staff, including their head coach, to restrain the Super Eagles boss from confronting the individual.

Fans react

klasscoach said:

"His reaction is normal... I don't think he can be charged on anything (physical reaction and media rant). He has such pressure and to see a guy provoke him like that."

lukeba_malanda wrote:

"Most of all, he reviewed the images and understood that there was none of the original. Well, there's nothing bad."

FIFA to suspend Eric Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that prominent football journalist Osasu Obayiuwana claimed that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is likely to be punished following his mild drama.

In a controversial post on X, the former FIFA anti-racism task force member explained that the former Mali coach could miss the first two matches, or Nigeria might be fined heavily for his actions.

