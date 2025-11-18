Nigeria has joined India, China, Indonesia, and Pakistan among the world’s most populous nations, missing the 2026 World Cup

The Super Eagles lost on penalties to DR Congo after a dramatic 1-1 draw in the World Cup playoff final in Rabat, Morocco

Over 3.6 billion people will not be represented by these five nations at the expanded 48-team World Cup

Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to a heartbreaking end on Sunday night as the Super Eagles fell 4-3 on penalties to DR Congo in Rabat.

After a gruelling 120 minutes that ended 1-1, the Leopards held their nerve from the spot, pushing Nigeria out of the running and into an unexpected category, one of the world’s most populated countries that will not be part of the 2026 tournament.

Nigeria's hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup were dashed after losing the playoff final to DR Congo via penalties. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria’s World Cup journey ends

The night began with promise when Frank Onyeka fired Nigeria ahead just three minutes into the clash, his strike beating Lionel Mpasi-Nzau after a deflection, Aljazeera reports

But DR Congo equalised through Meschack Elia in the 32nd minute, capping off a well-constructed move from Cedric Bakambu’s clever pass.

The second half turned cagey as the Super Eagles struggled after Victor Osimhen limped off early.

Chidera Ejuke, Tolu Arokodare, and Ademola Lookman all had half-chances, while Stanley Nwabali produced vital saves to keep Nigeria alive as DR Congo dictated long spells of play.

With neither side finding a winner after extra time, the match went to penalties.

Nigeria’s fortunes unraveled quickly as Calvin Bassey and Moses Simon missed early kicks, and although Nwabali saved two to keep hopes alive, Semi Ajayi’s miss in sudden death proved decisive.

DR Congo captain Chancel Mbemba buried the final kick, sparking celebrations from the Leopards and heartbreak for the Super Eagles.

Back-to-back heartbreak for Nigeria

The defeat means Nigeria has missed back-to-back World Cups, having also failed to qualify for the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Nigeria has joined India, China, Indonesia, and Pakistan as highly populated nations that failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini

Source: Getty Images

DR Congo, meanwhile, move on to the six-team Inter-confederation Playoff, joining Bolivia and New Caledonia as they battle for one of the final two tickets to the global showpiece, CAF Online reports.

For Nigeria, the result ends a long, emotional qualifying campaign filled with little highs and many lows.

For DR Congo, it marks a historic step as they attempt to return to the World Cup for the first time since 1974, when the nation competed as Zaire.

5 most populous nations fail to qualify

Nigeria’s failure places the three-time African champions among four other highly populated countries that will also miss the 2026 World Cup despite the tournament’s expansion to 48 teams.

The five nations, which include India, China, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Pakistan, have a combined population exceeding 3.645 billion people. Yet none will be represented on football’s biggest stage:

India: Never qualified

China: Only appeared once (2002)

Indonesia: Never qualified

Nigeria: Misses consecutive World Cups

Pakistan: Never qualified

For all their population and football followership, these nations will watch from afar as the world gathers in Canada, Mexico, and the United States next summer for the World Cup.

NFF apologises to Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the leadership of the NFF has sent a personal apology to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following Nigeria's inability to qualify for the World Cup.

In a statement on X, the football body also extended their apologies to passionate fans who took their time to watch the encounter between Nigeria and DR Congo.

Source: Legit.ng