The Netherlands star Tijjani Reijinders has finally united with Super Eagles star Tijani Babangida

Reijnders’ father named the player after being inspired by Babangida’s career during the Nigerian winger’s time at Ajax

The Manchester City star inspired The Oranje to qualify for their 12th FIFA World Cup, after missing the 2018 edition

The Netherlands star Tijjani Reijinders has finally met his childhood hero, ex-Nigerian international Tijani Babangida.

The Dutch midfielder united with the Super Eagles legend after he helped The Oranje qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Despite having no Nigerian heritage, Reijnders’ first name, Tijjani, is a tribute to a former Super Eagles winger, a nod to the dazzling legacy of Tijani Babangida, a Nigerian legend who once lit up the Dutch Eredivisie with Ajax.

Manchester City forward Tijjani Reijnders inspires the Netherlands to beat Lithuania in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Amsterdam. Photo by: Roy Lazet/Soccrates.

The former AC Milan star's father, Martin Reijnders, was a professional striker who played for multiple Dutch clubs in a career spanning two decades.

Martin was impressed by the impact of Babangida's in Ajax, where he scored 49 goals in 175 appearances, and they decided to name their son after him.

Reijinders sends the Netherlands to 2026 World Cup

The Netherlands beat Lithuania 4-0 in Amsterdam to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to SuperSports, Manchester City star Tijjani Reijinders scored the opening goal in the 15th minute after Frekie De Joong sent a perfect pass to the midfielder.

The second goal came in the 59th minute from Cody Gakpo who converted a penalty following a handball. Two minutes later, Xavi Simons made it 3-0 from close range.

In the 63rd minute, Donyell Malen sealed the victory for the three-time finalist to qualify them for their 12th World Cup appearance.

The Manchester City midfielder complained of not having enough playing time under Ronald Koeman per Tribuna.

Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida physically meets the Netherlands star Tijjani Reijnders. Photo by: BrilaFm.

Shortly after the match, Tijani Babangida finally meets Tijjani Reijnders, the Dutch star named after him, after the Netherlands qualified for the World Cup.

He used the opportunity to present his autobiography.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of football fans following the meeting of the Super Eagles legend and Dutch star. Read them below:

Chibuike Promise said:

"So we should expect more goals just because he met Babangida, iekwá? Anyway, he better not score the goals against MAN U sha!."

Timmy Jones wrote:

"Tijani renders was named Tijani by his dad because of the exploits of Tijani babangida when he. played for Ajax Amsterdam..Babangida is a legend in Ajax and household name in the Netherlands."

Isa Ali added:

"Show the current Super Eagles players this and so they will know the importance of putting your all in the game. This right here can't be bought with money. Money spent will be forgotten but legacy lives forever."

Zahraddeen Adam Gambo said:

"Finally, meeting your role model has that nice feeling."

Dutch club honour Tijani Babangida

Legit.ng earlier reported that Babangida was given a heroic welcome by his previous Dutch club, Roda JC, where he began his professional football career in the Netherlands.

The former Super Eagles winger, who now serves as president of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria, was recently involved in a ghastly accident on the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

