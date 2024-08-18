Tijani Babangida was treated specially upon his return to his former club in the Netherlands, Roda JC

The former Nigerian international is visiting the club barely months after losing his child and brother to an accident

Babangida was introduced to the home crowd before a game, and fans gave the ex-Super Eagles star a standing ovation

Nigerian football legend Tijani Babangida received a heroic welcome at his former club in the Netherlands, Roda JC, where he began his professional football career.

The former winger, who is the president of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria, was recently involved in a fatal accident along the Kaduna-Zaria road.

The fatal incident claimed the lives of his brother Ibrahim and son, while the former Super Eagles player was hospitalised alongside his wife.

Tijani Babangida received a heroic welcome at Dutch club Roda JC. Photo: instarodajc.

Babangida, who has since been discharged, is now undergoing rehabilitation as he returns to the Netherlands.

BSN reports that he was spotted at the home ground of Roda JC, and the club honoured him with special recognition as he was introduced to the supporters.

The fans gave the 50-year-old a standing ovation and applauded him, and he smiled.

Babangida joined Roda FC in 1991 when he left local club Niger Tornadoes after performing well at the 1991 All-Africa Games.

He went on to make 78 league appearances for the club, scoring 26 goals, before departing in 1996 after a three-year loan deal to VVV-Venlo.

The former winger, known for his speed, played for clubs like Ajax, Genclerbirligi, and Vitesse during his career.

When Peter Obi visited Tijani Babangida

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi paid a visit to the former Super Eagles winger Tijiani Babangida, who was involved in a fatal motor accident.

Obi said both Tijjani and his late brother Ibrahim made the nation proud with their service.

The LP flagbearer tweeted:

“I visited the Ex-Super Eagles star, Tijiani Babangida, who was involved in a fatal road accident last month in Kaduna. I went to condole with him on the sad loss of his son and his younger brother, Ibrahim Babangida, former Under 17 World Champion, to the tragic accident."

