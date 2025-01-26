AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders was named after former Super Eagles and Ajax winger Tijani Babangida

Reijnders’ father chose the name after being inspired by Babangida’s career and playing style during his time at Ajax

Babangida was known for his blistering pace and success at Ajax, where he won the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup double

AC Milan’s midfield sensation, Tijjani Reijnders, has quickly become a fan favorite, not just for his skills on the pitch but also for the fascinating story behind his name.

The Dutch midfielder recently disclosed that his unique first name, Tijjani, was inspired by none other than Nigerian football legend Tijani Babangida.

AC Milan Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reinjders has narrated how his parents named him after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida. Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce

Source: Getty Images

In a recent interview, Reijnders, who has scored nine goals and created three assists in 29 appearances for AC Milan this season, per Transfermarkt, shared the heartwarming tale of how his parents chose his name.

According to One Football, his father, Martin, was a fan of Tijani Babangida, the former Super Eagles winger who made waves during his time at Ajax.

The Super Eagles legend behind the name

Babangida, a former Super Eagles star, was renowned for his electrifying pace and technical prowess during his active days as a professional footballer in the Dutch league.

The Nigerian forward’s career highlights include a successful stint at Ajax, where he won the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup double in the 1997-98 season.

Babangida’s style of play drew comparisons to Dutch legend Marc Overmars, and his impact on the game left a lasting impression on fans and fellow players alike.

Unsurprisingly, Reijnders’ father, a die-hard football supporter, chose to honour the Nigerian star by naming his son after him.

Carrying a legacy: Reijnders’ Journey at AC Milan

As Tijjani Reijnders continues to make his mark at AC Milan, he carries with him not only his talent but also a unique connection to football history.

His name serves as a tribute to a player who inspired countless fans during his prime.

The Dutch midfielder’s journey at Milan is just beginning, but his story is already a testament to the global influence of football and the enduring legacy of players like Tijani Babangida.

Reijnders’ name is more than just a label as it is a bridge between past and present, a reminder of the sport’s ability to inspire across generations and borders.

Dutch club honour Tijani Babangida

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Babangida was given a heroic welcome by his previous Dutch club, Roda JC, where he began his professional football career in the Netherlands.

The former Super Eagles winger, who now serves as president of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria, was recently involved in a ghastly accident on the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

The horrific accident took the lives of his brother Ibrahim and son, while the former Super Eagles star and his wife were hospitalised.

The fans of Roda JC gave the 50-year-old a standing ovation and applauded him when he was spotted at their home ground, and the club honoured him with special recognition as he was introduced to the supporters.

