Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has made a late change to his squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs in Morocco

Nigeria prepares to face Gabon on November 13, and the winner will face the winner of DR Congo vs Cameroon for Africa’s sole ticket to the intercontinental playoffs

A player who was set for his first Nigeria call-up will now miss out after sustaining a shoulder injury with his club

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle was forced to make a late change to his squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs scheduled to hold in Morocco.

Nigeria will face Gabon on Thursday, November 13, with the winner set to square up against the winner of DR Congo vs Cameroon in the final on Sunday, November 16.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle leads his team out during the Unity Cup Final between Jamaica and Nigeria on May 31, 2025, in Brentford, England. Photo: Catherine Ivill - AMA

The winner of the final will take Africa’s sole ticket to the Intercontinental playoffs for a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ebenezer Akinsanmiro missing in Chelle’s squad

Ahead of the crucial game against Gabon, Chelle has named his 24-man squad for the high-stakes encounter. A notable omission from the list is on-loan Inter Milan midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, who has been in top form this season for Serie A club Pisa.

According to a report on OwnGoalNigeria, Akinsanmiro was in line to earn his maiden Super Eagles call-up but was replaced in a late change, with Alhassan Yusuf of MLS side New England Revolution taking his place.

Pisa star Ebenezer Akinsanmiro reacts with disappointment during a match. Photo by Simone Arveda

Yusuf was initially placed on standby, but the injury to Akinsamiro brought him back in for the mini-tournament in Morocco.

Ebenezer Akinsanmiro sustains a shoulder injury

Ebenezer Akinsanmiro played his 10th league game of the season for Pisa in their 1-0 win over Cremonese on Friday, November 7.

After earning a 7.2 rating in the course of the game, Akinsanmiro was substituted in the 68th minute after sustaining what looked like a shoulder injury.

The 20-year-old landed awkwardly on his shoulders, and he is now set for a spell on the sidelines. The energetic midfielder has been in good form for Pisa this season, with one assist to his name.

Akinsanmiro will now have to be assessed to ascertain the extent of his injury, but he will still fancy his chances to be back just before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to hold from December 21 to January 18.

Chelle prepares for AFCON with WC Playoffs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is confident that a win during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs will inspire Nigeria ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking ahead of the mini tournament, Chelle believes that the possibilities of Nigeria playing two straight matches during the World Cup playoffs in Morocco will give the Super Eagles a fair advantage over every team ahead of AFCON.

Nigeria missed out on the automatic ticket to the World Cup but still has a chance to make it to the Mundial through the playoff route.

