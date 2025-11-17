Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has explained what transpired during the penalty shootout between Nigeria and DR Congo

The Eagles lost 4-3 on penalties in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final on Sunday, November 16

The defeat means Chelle has failed to qualify Nigeria for the Mundial, one of the key conditions in the contract he signed in January 2025

Eric Chelle has issued a comprehensive statement following Nigeria's loss to DR Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final.

The 48-year-old earlier claimed that he observed something fishy from the technical bench of the Leopards during the penalty shootout in Rabat, Morocco.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Lesotho. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN, the 48-year-old mentioned that he suspected the Central African country resorted to the use of 'voodoo' anytime the Super Eagles wanted to play their penalty.

Nigeria missed their first two penalties before returning back into the game, while Semi Ajayi lost the crucial kick of the night, per BBC. Chelle said:

"During the penalty session, a guy from DR Congo did some voodoo. Every time, every time every time, so this is why I was a little bit nervous after him.

"I saw something like that (raising his hand, chanting something). I don't know if it's water or something."

Chelle clears air on 'voodoo' allegation against DR Congo

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has clarified the circumstances surrounding his emotional outburst following Nigeria’s elimination.

In a post on his Instagram, the former Mali coach stated that his reaction was not directed at the Congolese team or its people.

Chelle explained that the incident stemmed from an altercation with a member of the DR Congo staff who attempted to enter his technical area during the match.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle recorded his first defeat against DR Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“Football is emotions. After the match, I reacted impulsively due to an altercation with a member of the DRC staff who was trying to enter my technical area.

“I never meant to target the Congolese people or staff, whom I respect.”

Chelle praised his players despite failing to qualify for the intercontinental playoff and acknowledged Congo’s strong performance.

“Disappointed about the elimination, but proud of my players. Congratulations to Congo, who was better. The public showed great fervor, just like ours. We’re moving forward together.”

Chelle also used the opportunity to warn fans about misinformation, noting that a Twitter account bearing his name is fake.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of football fans that trailed the statement of Eric Chelle. Read them below:

@BRC20NBT said:

"Ghanaians no allow us rest since yesterday and you want us to move on."

@samuelmanda0 wrote:

"He tarnished the image of African football and the Congolese team after so much preparation and effort. This staff member was simply praying, like any Christian; everyone has their own way of praying. You can shout, move around, and stand up. Nothing voodoo about it."

@Nsiboy0001 added:

"You have to win us AFCON to redeem yourself."

@odey_me said:

"Africa Cup of Nations next.

"More than enough hurt to spur you and the boys to win it for this missed opportunity."

Why Osimhen was substituted vs DR Congo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian fans were stunned following Victor Osimhen's unexpected withdrawal from the African final of the World Cup playoff against DR Congo.

The Galatasaray striker did not return from the tunnel at the start of the second half as he was replaced by Akor Adams.

Source: Legit.ng