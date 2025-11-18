Libyan FA has sparked controversy with Nigeria with a seemingly harmless message congratulating DR Congo

Nigeria will miss back-to-back World Cups after losing to DR Congo on penalties in the World Cup playoff final

Nigeria and Libya have not been on great terms since the 2024 Airport saga during the AFCON qualifiers

Nigeria’s hopes of returning to the FIFA World Cup ended in heartbreak on Sunday night as the Super Eagles fell 4–3 on penalties to DR Congo in a tense playoff showdown in Rabat.

After 120 exhausting minutes that finished 1-1, it was the Leopards who kept their nerve from the spot, booking their ticket to the Inter-confederation Playoffs and leaving Nigerians stunned.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing the playoff final via penalties to DR Congo. Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

The result means the three-time African champions have now missed back-to-back World Cup tournaments after also failing to qualify for Qatar 2022, Aljazeera reports.

But while Nigerians were still processing the disappointment, the Libyan Football Association added salt to the wound with a subtle but pointed remark on social media.

Nigeria’s painful exit in Rabat

The playoff final at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay El Hassan delivered everything but the ending the Super Eagles hoped for.

Nigeria dominated key phases of the game and created openings, but their finishing fell short when it mattered most.

DR Congo defended bravely and held their composure in the decisive shootout.

The penalty defeat marked yet another chapter of what has been a turbulent qualification series for Nigeria.

With this loss, the Super Eagles must now watch from afar as other African nations continue their push toward the global showpiece in 2026.

Libyan FA aims dig at Nigeria

In the aftermath of the defeat, the Libyan FA posted a congratulatory message to DR Congo on X, celebrating their progression to the final playoff round.

The Libyan FA has taken a sly dig at the Super Eagles after they failed to qualify for back-to-back FIFA World Cups. Photo by Phill Magakoe

While the message appeared harmless on the surface, many Nigerian fans and observers interpreted it as a deliberate jab, an indirect reminder of recent tensions between the two countries.

“Congratulations to @FecofaRdc for the well deserved win,” the Libyan FA wrote, adding multiple applause emojis and flags.

"Congratulations to the Democratic Republic of the Congo national team for their well-deserved qualification to the final playoffs for the 2026 World Cup."

The reaction online was immediate, with Nigerians viewing the gesture as payback for the fallout from last year’s airport scandal involving both teams.

A lingering dispute from the Airport incident

The bad blood between Nigeria and Libya stems from a chaotic episode in 2024, when the Super Eagles were left stranded for over 24 hours after being diverted to Al Abraq Airport instead of their intended destination, Benghazi.

According to Sky Sports, players complained of being stuck without food or water, prompting Nigeria to boycott their AFCON qualifying match.

CAF’s Disciplinary Committee later stepped in, ruling in Nigeria’s favour and awarding them the three points. Libya’s football authorities were fined $50,000 for the airport debacle.

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Football Federation has released a statement following the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

The leadership of the NFF has sent a personal apology to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following Nigeria's inability to qualify for the World Cup.

