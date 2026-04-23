The amount Chelsea will pay former manager Liam Rosenior has emerged after sacking him 106 days into his contract

Rosenior lost 3-0 to Brighton in the Premier League, setting an unwanted record since 1912

Chelsea still stands a chance of winning a trophy this season and qualifying for the Champions League next season

Chelsea have parted ways with Liam Rosenior after their humiliating 3-0 loss against Brighton in the Premier League.

The Englishman was sacked four months after taking over from Enzo Maresca, following his fifth consecutive defeat and inability to score a goal in the loss.

Rosenior's record now ranks among the poorest in the club’s recent history, with only Graham Potter posting a lower points average.

Chelsea sacks manager Liam Rosenior, four months into his appointment. Photo by: Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

Before the appointment of the former Strasbourg, Chelsea sat fifth under Maresca, but slipped to eighth by the time the transition was complete.

The Blues, in a statement, said the team’s results and overall performances had declined significantly, falling below the club’s expected standards.

The management announced that Calum McFarlane will handle the team ahead of the FA Cup semifinal match against Leeds United.

"This has not been a decision the Club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season. Everyone at Chelsea FC wishes Liam every success in the future.

"Calum McFarlane will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach until the end of the season with support from existing Club backroom staff, as we strive to achieve European qualification and progress in the FA Cup."

How much will Chelsea pay Rosenior?

According to GIVEMESPORT, Liam Rosenior will receive around £24 million in compensation after his sack.

The 41-year-old signed a six-and-a-half-year contract when he took the reins at Stamford Bridge on January 6, with the deal said to be worth £ 4 million per season.

His compensation is £1 million less than what the Blues paid to Jose Mourinho and his staff when they relieved him of his duties in 2007.

The coach with the highest compensation package was Antonio Conte, who, together with his staff, received a whopping £ 26 million when he was sacked in 2018.

Only seven managers earned more than Rosenior as Chelsea have reportedly paid out £160 million in compensation in the Premier League era, per Sport Bible.

Meanwhile, Chelsea had included a break clause into Liam Rosenior's contract and will not pay out full salary for next years, fee to be lower.

Englishman Liam Rosenior sets an unwanted record during his short stint as manager of Chelsea. Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of some fans. Read them below:

@iamibrocoded said:

"Chelsea paying millions for a four-month experiment this club burns money like it’s part of the strategy."

@Ibn_Kareem wrote:

"Liam Rosenior shouldn't have been Chelsea Manager in the first place if all things are being equal. However, why would Chelsea offer him a six-and-half year without any pedigree apart from Managing Strasbourg. Chelsea is too fragile to be a football club to be honest."

Chelsea sack 3 coaches

Legit.ng previously reported that Chelsea sacked three coaches quietly as huge financial losses bite deep and cost-cutting measures are in place.

The Blues have hit losses of over £600 million or £600,000 per day since the Todd Boehly and Clearlake consortium took over in May 2022.

Source: Legit.ng