The Super Eagles of Nigeria were subjected to a harrowing experience following their arrival at the Al Abraq Airport in Libya

The unsavoury event, which saw members of the Nigerian team contingent stranded for a period spanning 20 hours, has since received strong condemnation from CAF

A recent report detailing the punishment set to be meted out by CAF to Libya for the airport ordeal has recently surfaced

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) appears ready to take action against Libya after the troubling airport incident involving the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Libya Football Federation (LFF), who were expected to host the Nigerian team for what was scheduled to be the reverse fixture of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, opted to leave the Nigerian team stranded upon arrival at the airport.

Players and staff of the Super Eagles were left unattended and without food or drinks for a period spanning almost 20 hours—an act that CAF strongly condemned in a statement.

The continent's football governing body has since set up an investigative panel to look into the details of the unsavoury events before issuing a punishment.

However, amid the ongoing investigation, a report detailing CAF’s punishment for Libya has surfaced.

CAF’s punishment for Libya surfaces

According to a report from Al-Kass, as cited by Leagues Reporter, the Super Eagles are set to be awarded three points and three goals following the airport incident. Libya, for violating CAF’s statutes, will face a three-match home ban and a hefty fine.

While Libya may feel aggrieved by this verdict, it aligns with CAF’s regulatory statutes. These rules state that if a visiting team is unable to play due to force majeure or insecurity in the host country, several actions can be taken, including postponing the match or moving it to a neutral venue.

However, if sufficient evidence shows that force majeure was not involved and the host country is at fault, the visiting team is awarded a 3-0 victory.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has remained firm in its stance, insisting that Libya and its football federation should face appropriate penalties for the poor treatment the Super Eagles endured upon arrival at Al Abraq Airport.

Sanctions Nigeria could face after Libya saga

Legit.ng in another report detailed the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face after forfeiting their qualification fixture against Libya.

The Nigerian team opted to walk away from the encounter following the events that unfolded at Al Abaq Airport. Article 62 of the CAF AFCON regulations outlines the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face.

The article also provides room for appeal and exceptions, a rule that may apply in Nigeria's case.

