CAF has confirmed five new rules that will be enforced for the Nigeria vs DR Congo World Cup playoff final

The African football body says extra time, VAR, and expanded substitution options will play a major role

The winner of the final moves into the six-team intercontinental playoffs for a shot at the 2026 World Cup

As Nigeria prepares to face DR Congo in Sunday’s decisive FIFA World Cup playoff final, CAF has confirmed a set of five rules that will govern the match.

The crucial final, set to take place in Morocco, will determine Africa’s representative in next March’s intercontinental playoffs, a stage where two countries will seal their spots at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The Super Eagles are seeking to qualify for the FIFA World Cup after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles arrive at this final step on the back of a dramatic 4-1 extra-time win over Gabon.

According to the BBC, Sevilla duo Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke found the net, while Victor Osimhen delivered a dominant brace to complete the victory.

DR Congo secured their ticket courtesy of a late strike from Chancel Mbemba, whose 91st-minute winner knocked out Cameroon in a tight contest.

Now, both sides stand one match away from advancing into the global playoff stage.

5 new rules for playoff final

CAF has now outlined five major rules that will be enforced during Sunday’s World Cup playoff final between Nigeria and DR Congo.

1. Extra time guaranteed

CAF has confirmed that the match will not go straight to penalties if the game ends level in regulation time. Instead, an additional 30 minutes will be played.

This ensures both sides have another opportunity to win the match through open play.

For Nigeria, whose extra-time performance against Gabon was explosive, this could provide an advantage.

2. Penalty shootout

If neither could win the game after extra time, the match would go to a penalty shootout.

With a World Cup playoff ticket on the line, the pressure will be immense.

It’s a scenario both teams will be preparing for, knowing that the margins will be razor-thin.

3. Five substitution

CAF will allow each team five substitutions during regular time.

4. Sixth substitution after extra-time

Additionally, coaches will be granted a sixth substitution if the match stretches into extra time.

That extra change could prove decisive, offering fresh legs when fatigue becomes a factor in the final minutes.

5. VAR for all decisive moments

VAR will be active for Sunday’s playoff final and will be used to review critical incidents such as goals, penalties, offsides, and potential red-card offences.

With so much at stake, the technology is expected to reduce errors and prevent controversial decisions from overshadowing the outcome.

The road ahead

The winner of the Nigeria vs DR Congo encounter will advance to a six-team intercontinental playoff hosted in Mexico next March, CAF Online reports.

DR Congo's only appearance at the World Cup came in 1974 when they were known as Zaire. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

Only two countries will emerge from that mini-tournament with tickets to the 2026 World Cup.

Sunday’s match is only one step, but it is the step that determines whether the dream continues or ends.

CAF sends message to Nigeria and DR Congo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that CAF has sent a message to the two finalists of the African tourney for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

The Confederation also released a short statement on its X page confirming the details of the final match, which will produce Africa’s representative at the World Cup playoff.

Source: Legit.ng