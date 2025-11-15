The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has a message for its World Cup playoffs finalist, Nigeria and DR Congo

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo will face off in the final in Rabat on Sunday

Nigeria thrashed the Panthers of Gabon 4-1, while DR Congo defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 1-0

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a message to the two finalists of the African tourney for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria reached the final after humiliating the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 after extra time, thanks to Akor Adams, Chidera Ejuke and Victor Osimhen’s brace.

The Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo left it late into the additional minutes of the 90 minutes to strike down the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, thanks to Chancel Mbemba’s goal.

CAF sends message to Nigeria and DR Congo

CAF confirmed in an official statement that the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Leopards of DR Congo will clash in the final of the African playoffs.

The match will be played at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on November 16, 2025, at 8 p.m., the same stadium where Nigeria thrashed Gabon.

The final will be a clash of styles: Nigeria’s direct speed and penalty-box punch against DR Congo’s organisation and timely set-piece threat.

The Confederation also released a short statement on its X page confirming the details of the final match, which will produce Africa’s representative at the World Cup playoff.

“It's settled. Nigeria vs DR Congo in the African #WCQ Play-Offs Final! 🇳🇬🇨🇩,” the statement reads.

Africa already has nine representatives at the expanded 48-nation FIFA World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada, and hopes to make it 10 through the playoffs.

According to the NFF, Bolivia and New Caledonia have already qualified for the intercontinental playoffs, while Iraq, Panama and Jamaica are also in contention.

If Nigeria and Panama progress, they will only play one match, which is the final, because of their FIFA rankings, while others will play two games.

Nigerians are optimistic that the possible opponents in the intercontinental playoffs would be easy for the Super Eagles, and their toughest test is the African playoff.

If the Super Eagles had shown the same level of tactical superiority and commitment as they did against Benin and Gabon, they would have qualified automatically.

However, having three managers and a slow start to the qualifying campaign did not help matters. Regardless, Eric Chelle has worked through a difficult phase and is on course to help Nigeria qualify for the World Cup.

The Super Eagles face a big hurdle before the intercontinental playoff at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where they will hope to go one step better than the 2023 edition.

