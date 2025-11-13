Super Eagles are through to the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final on Sunday, November 16th

Nigeria beat Gabon 4-1 at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium on Thursday night, November 13

Victor Osimhen scored a brace to seal Nigeria’s victory, with Akor Adams netting his second goal and Chidera Ejuke scoring his first

Nigeria beat Gabon 4-1 to qualify for the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs in Rabat, Morocco, on Thursday night, November 13.

Sevilla duo Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke gave Nigeria the lead before Victor Osimhen scored a brace during extra time.

The first chance of the game came to Akor Adams in the 4th minute of the game as he failed to beat goalkeeper Lukas Mounguenou.

Sevilla forward Akor Adams scores his second goal for Nigeria against Gabon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

In the 17th minute, Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman sparked an attack from midfield, finding Akor Adams on the left flank. Adams delivered a first-time cross into the box, but Victor Osimhen headed the ball just over the bar.

Gabonese goalkeeper Lukas Mounguenou denied Osimhen again in the 22nd minute after a perfectly timed cross from Fulham’s Alex Iwobi. Just a minute later, the Galatasaray forward squandered another opportunity, this time from a clever pass by Lookman.

In the 28th minute, the referee waved away Nigeria’s appeals for a penalty after a Gabonese defender appeared to handle Victor Osimhen’s header inside the box amid a scramble from both sides.

In the 44th minute, Gabon forward Royce Openda had an opportunity to put the Panthers ahead but was denied by goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

In the 52nd minute, right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel drew the jersey of Aaron Appindangoye in the penalty box but the VAR did not award a spotkick.

In the 60th minute, Eric Chelle made a double change, introducing Moses Simon and Chidera Ejuke, while Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze were pulled out.

Nwabali almost gave the ball to Gabon at the edge of the box as his clearance was intercepted by Olympique Marseille forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 67th minute.

In the 78th minute, Akor Adams scored Nigeria's first goal after defender Bruno Ecuele Manga's miscalculated backpass.

In the 89th minute, Mario Lamine scored an equaliser after his shot was deflected by Bright Osayi-Samuel to beat Stanley Nwabali, per New York Times.

Victor Osimhen scores a brace against Gabon during the 2026 World Cup playoffs in Rabat, Morocco. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen had a golden opportunity to secure the winner for Nigeria in the 90+2 minute after a pass from Chidera Ejuke, but his effort went inches wide of the post.

The Galatasaray forward threw away another golden opportunity in the 90+11 minute as he failed to convert a one-on-one.

In the 97th minute, substitute Chidera Ejuke gave Nigeria the lead, beating Mounguenou after converting a pass from captain Wilfred Ndidi.

Victor Osimhen finally registered his name on the scoresheet with Nigeria’s third goal in the 102nd minute, following an assist from defender Benjamin Fredrick.

The Galatasaray forward completed his brace in the 110th minute, expertly controlling Chigozie Awaziem’s long pass before beating four defenders, per BBC.

Nigeria will face the winner between DR Congo and Cameroon on Sunday, November 16.

NFF identifies ring leaders

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly identified five players believed to have instigated their teammates to boycott training ahead of the World Cup playoff against Gabon on November 13.

He stated that no decision has been made to penalise the players.

Source: Legit.ng