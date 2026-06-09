Somali referee Omar Artan will not officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the United States of America (USA) government denied him a visa

Artan has sent a strong message to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA

Reasons have finally emerged why the African best referee was denied entry into North America

African best referee Omar Artan will not be part of the officiating team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The Somalian referee had been set to become the first referee from the East African nation to officiate at the biggest football tournament in the world.

Unfortunately, Artan has faced the heartbreak of missing the Mundial after the United States denied him entry despite having a valid visa.

Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the FIFA referees committee, and Omar Artan during the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 in Santiago, Chile. Photo by: Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Why was Omar Artan denied US entry?

African official Omar Artan arrived at the Miami International Airport on Monday, June 8, for the FIFA World Cup tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19.

The Customs and Border Protection officers at the airport prevented the Somalian referee from gaining access to the country, per UK Express.

The US Department of Homeland Security confirmed the removal of Omar Artan from the contingents for the World Cup.

The Homeland Security stated that after undergoing an additional inspection upon arrival, he was officially determined to be "inadmissible due to vetting concerns," though specific details were not provided.

Meanwhile, FIFA has confirmed that Artan will miss the tournament entirely and will not officiate in Canada and Mexico.

FIFA clarified that the world governing body cannot intervene because host governments maintain absolute authority over immigration, visa adjudications, and border entry decisions. The statement read:

"FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan's status will not be changed at present.

"In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country."

Artan Reacts to Missing the World Cup

Somalian referee Omar Artan has wished his colleagues the very best at this year's FIFA World Cup despite being unable to participate in the tournament.

Omar Artan will not officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the USA denied him a visa. Photo by: Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

According to Reuters, the 34-year-old thanked the Confederation of African Football and FIFA for their efforts and support following his visa setback, while pledging to remain focused on his refereeing career. He said:

"I would like to thank FIFA and CAF for all their support and I promise to keep my refereeing levels up as I concentrate on the future.

"I want to thank the football family for their messages and wish my colleagues all the best success during the World Cup and I look forward to joining them again in future competitions."

Meanwhile, the Somali Football Federation (SFF) has contacted FIFA seeking clarification.

FIFA relocates Iran camp

Legit.ng earlier reported that the world football governing body, FIFA have reportedly confirmed a change in location for Iran’s training camp ahead of the 2026 World Cup, moving it from the United States to Mexico.

The Persian Lions will now be based in the border city of Tijuana, where they will use the Centro Xoloitzcuintle as their official camping facility.

Source: Legit.ng