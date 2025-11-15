Nigeria must beat DR Congo to advance to the intercontinental playoffs for a chance at 2026 World Cup qualification

FIFA ranking will determine if the Super Eagles face one or two knockout matches in the Intercontinental playoffs

Top-two ranking simplifies Nigeria’s path to a single, winner-takes-all intercontinental playoff match

The Super Eagles are just one step away from keeping their 2026 FIFA World Cup dreams alive.

On Sunday, Nigeria will face DR Congo in the CAF World Cup playoff final in Morocco, and the stakes could not be higher, as the winner earns a place in the intercontinental playoffs.

Under the revamped system, six teams from around the world will compete for the final two slots for the 2026 World Cup, set to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, CAF Online reports.

For Nigeria, victory against DR Congo is non-negotiable, as it is the only route to the next stage of qualifying.

How FIFA ranking can help Nigeria qualify

One of the critical factors in Nigeria’s World Cup journey is its official FIFA ranking.

As seen on FIFA's official website, Nigeria is currently ranked 41st in the world and is the highest-ranked team in the African playoffs.

The updated intercontinental playoff format offers a significant advantage to the two highest-ranked countries that qualify for the mini-tournament in Mexico.

These top-seeded teams will bypass the semi-final round in Mexico and directly compete in a single, decisive match for an automatic ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

If Nigeria secures one of these top two positions, the path to the World Cup becomes significantly easier, requiring just one win in Mexico to punch their ticket to the tournament.

Conversely, suppose Nigeria ranks outside the top two. In that case, they will face a much tougher challenge, needing to win two consecutive knockout matches, a semifinal, and then the final, to qualify for the World Cup.

Step-by-step guide on how Nigeria can reach World Cup

Win Against DR Congo:

The immediate priority for the Super Eagles is to defeat DR Congo in Sunday’s playoff final.

A loss would end Nigeria’s quest for the 2026 World Cup before reaching the intercontinental stage.

Check FIFA Ranking:

Following a potential win against DR Congo, Nigeria’s official ranking will determine their path.

Being ranked among the top two countries in the playoffs offers a one-match route in Mexico, while a lower ranking means playing two consecutive elimination matches.

Advance in Intercontinental Playoffs:

Depending on their ranking, Nigeria must either win one decisive match or win in both the semi-final and final knockout games to secure World Cup qualification.

With the stakes high and the margin for error slim, every goal will count.

Nigeria’s performance against DR Congo will not only determine their immediate future but also set the tone for the grueling intercontinental challenge ahead.

The Super Eagles are now at a pivotal crossroads, with victory essential to keeping their 2026 World Cup hopes alive.

