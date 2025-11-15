Eight Super Eagles players, including Osimhen, are one yellow card away from suspension ahead of the playoff final vs DR Congo

Osimhen faces a crucial risk that could affect the inter-confederation playoff in March 2026

Nigeria will face off against DR Congo in the final of the playoff on Sunday for a chance to keep their World Cup hopes alive

As Nigeria prepares for a high-stakes World Cup playoff final against DR Congo on Sunday, the Super Eagles are carrying more than just the weight of expectation.

Eight key players, including star striker Victor Osimhen and defensive pillar Calvin Bassey, are on the verge of bagging a suspension that could shape Nigeria’s journey toward the 2026 World Cup.

Eight Super Eagles players run the risk of getting suspended for the Intercontinental playoffs should they get booked against DR Congo. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

One more yellow card for any of them in the World Cup playoff final against DR Congo, and they will miss the opening match of the inter-confederation playoffs in March 2026, should Nigeria advance.

According to the BBC, Nigeria booked their place in the playoff final after a commanding 4-1 extra-time victory over Gabon, a match where Osimhen once again proved his worth with a brace.

But his passionate celebration after his first goal came at a cost, earning him a yellow card that now places him among the players at risk.

Yellow cards acquired during the qualifiers are only cleared just before the World Cup, meaning the danger extends well beyond Sunday’s clash.

8 players who risk suspension

The list of Super Eagles players currently on one yellow includes Frank Onyeka, back-up goalkeeper Amas Obasogie, and Osimhen.

Meanwhile, Stanley Nwabali, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Tolu Arokodare, and Bruno Onyemaechi are still carrying bookings from the initial group phase.

Any additional yellow in the final would mean automatic suspension for the next match, a crucial one, considering Nigeria’s likely date with the inter-confederation playoffs in Mexico next March.

Missing Osimhen a big risk for Nigeria

For many fans, the spotlight is understandably on Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen is Nigeria's top scorer in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with eight goals. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Galatasaray forward has been Nigeria’s best player in the qualifiers, scoring six goals so far and delivering again in the semifinal against Gabon, as seen on Transfermarkt.

His influence is so significant that losing him for the intercontinental playoff could be devastating for the Super Eagles.

With 31 international goals, Osimhen is already Nigeria’s second all-time top scorer and is closing in on the legendary Rashidi Yekini’s record.

Eric Chelle needs balance

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle will need to strike a balance in Rabat on Sunday.

DR Congo, fresh off their impressive win over Cameroon, are not opponents to be taken lightly. Yet Chelle must also ensure that his players navigate the final without costly yellow cards that could undermine the next phase of qualification.

It is a delicate situation as the team must be fully committed on the pitch while avoiding any reckless challenges or unnecessary bookings.

Nigeria’s World Cup hopes remain alive, and their path may hinge on composure as much as quality.

A ticket to the inter-confederation playoffs is within reach, but only if the team avoids decisions that could limit their firepower when it matters most.

CAF hails Victor Osimhen’s brace

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has praised Victor Osimhen after his brace in Nigeria's 4-1 win against Gabon in the semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-offs on Thursday night, November 13.

The Super Eagles' win over the Panthers has put them in a better position to become Africa's representative at the inter-continental playoffs in March 2026.

Source: Legit.ng