Thierry Mouyouma has blamed Gabon’s embarrassing defeat to Nigeria on poor mistakes in key areas

Nigeria scored three extra-time goals through Ejuke and Osimhen to seal a 4-1 win and qualify for the playoff final

The Super Eagles move into the playoff final and remain unbeaten under Eric Chelle

Gabon head coach Thierry Mouyouma has offered a blunt assessment of his team’s 4-1 defeat to the Super Eagles, blaming decisive errors in both penalty areas for their World Cup playoff exit.

Nigeria booked their place in the final round after a ruthless extra-time performance that saw the three-time African champions score three unanswered goals in Rabat.

Gabon coach Thierry Mouyouma admitted the Panthers were not good enough against the Super Eagles after losing 4-1 on Thursday night.



The semifinal clash, which remained tightly contested for 90 minutes, ended in heartbreak for the Panthers, who had hoped to push Nigeria to the limit.

Mouyouma, visibly frustrated after the match, admitted that his side simply failed to manage the most critical moments, BSN Sports reports.

“We were not good enough in the opposite box, and we didn’t defend well in our own box. Nigeria did both and scored.

“The game was decided by little margins, and the scoreline doesn’t reflect how well we competed against one of the best attacking teams in Africa.”

Nigeria take control in extra time

After a cagey first half that produced few clear-cut chances, Nigeria looked set to seal the win in regulation time when Akor Adams punished a defensive blunder, pouncing on a poor back-pass to put the Super Eagles ahead in the 78th minute.

The Super Eagles cruised into the CAF World Cup playoff final after dispatching Gabon easily.



But Gabon refused to fold as their persistence paid off in the 89th minute when Mario Lemina’s deflected effort found the net, dragging the tie into extra time.

As seen on Livescores, Chidera Ejuke restored the Super Eagles’ lead just seven minutes into extra time, finishing calmly after sustained pressure.

From there, Victor Osimhen took command, as the Galatasaray striker scored twice, first in the 102nd minute and again five minutes into the second period of extra time, to put the result beyond doubt.

Gabon look to rebuild ahead of AFCON

The defeat ended Gabon’s hopes of reaching next year’s intercontinental playoff stage in Mexico, but Mouyouma insisted the experience will harden his team for future battles.

“We have learned our lessons and will take them into the AFCON. It is painful that our dream of qualifying for the continental playoff is over, but we will regroup.”

For Nigeria, the victory marks another important step under head coach Eric Chelle.

The Malian tactician remains unbeaten since taking charge in January, resurrecting a previously shaky qualification campaign.

The Super Eagles will now face DR Congo in Sunday’s playoff final after the Leopards edged Cameroon 1-0 in the other semifinal.

According to CAF online, a win will move Nigeria into the six-team intercontinental playoff in March, where the last two tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be decided.

