Super Eagles’ Opponent for World Cup Playoff Final Confirmed After Beating Gabon
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the playoff final
- Nigeria defeated the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 after 120 minutes at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco
- DR Congo scored a late goal through Chancel Mbemba to knock Cameroon out and book a final with the Super Eagles
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of the African tourney for the World Cup playoffs.
Nigeria defeated the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 after extra time, thanks to goals from Akor Adams, Chidera Ejuke and a brace from Victor Osimhen.
DR Congo scored a late goal through Chancel Mbemba to send the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon out and book a date with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
