The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the playoff final

Nigeria defeated the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 after 120 minutes at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco

DR Congo scored a late goal through Chancel Mbemba to knock Cameroon out and book a final with the Super Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of the African tourney for the World Cup playoffs.

Nigeria defeated the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 after extra time, thanks to goals from Akor Adams, Chidera Ejuke and a brace from Victor Osimhen.

DR Congo scored a late goal through Chancel Mbemba to send the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon out and book a date with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng