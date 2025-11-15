Stanley Nwabali has left Nigerian fans on the edge of their seats as the Super Eagles battle for a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Many have tagged the 29-year-old as a goalkeeper of 'particular concern' as he continues to make schoolboy errors in high-profile matches

With the Super Eagles in the final of the African playoff, Nwabali might not be lucky with another blunder, which could prove disastrous

There are growing concerns that Stanley Nwabali's antics could cost the Super Eagles the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket as the three-time African champions seek a qualification via the play-off.

Nigerians have watched with hearts in their mouths as the Chippa United goalkeeper continues to make errors in the danger zone, amid calls for competition from Maduka Okoye or even outright replacement.

Nwabali came to the spotlight shortly before the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. He was the fan-favourite after Francis Uzoho had told critics, “If e easy, do am make Oyibo man sign you”.

Stanley Nwabali is facing criticism from fans who claim he is becoming overconfident in goal.

Although Nwabali made his national team debut in 2021 during an international friendly match against Mexico in Los Angeles, he returned to the fold before the AFCON 2023 tournament in Ivory Coast.

Nwabali’s meteoric rise

Coach Jose Peseiro started him in goal as Nigeria took on Equatorial Guinea in their AFCON 2023 opener at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Abidjan.

It ended 1-1, and even though he failed to keep a clean sheet in that game, the shot-stopper made crucial saves, denying the likes of Emilio Nsue, who finished as tournament top scorer.

Nwabali went on to produce incredible performances and kept clean sheets against Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, Cameroon and Angola.

At this point, he had already won the hearts of the Nigerian fans, and then he took it a notch further, saving two penalty kicks against South Africa in the semi-final, earning the man-of-the-match award.

Although the Super Eagles lost 2-1 to host Ivory Coast in the final, he ended the tournament as the second-best goalkeeper, behind South Africa's Ronwen Williams.

Instantly, the 6.5ft former Enyimba of Aba star became Super Eagles’ No. 1, displacing Uzoho - his rise was swift, almost cinematic, and fans loved it especially because he's a homegrown talent.

A timeline of high-profile errors

However, since the AFCON tournament, Nwabali's heroics have been called into question, and it seems his form has wavered drastically.

Fame and glory are fragile in Nigerian football, and this makes him a 'goalkeeper of particular concern' as the Super Eagles continue their quest for a World Cup ticket.

He committed a 'schoolboy' in the World Cup qualifier against Lesotho, fumbling the ball to Hlompho Kalake, whose effort went narrowly wide.

Captain William Troost-Ekong wondered in disbelief as Nigeria won the game 2-1, leaving the legendary Mutiu Adepoju fuming via Daily Post.

On the final day of the qualifiers, Nwabali dropped the ball prematurely in what many described as a bizarre incident leading to a Benin goal.

Although the effort was ruled out, it sparked an on-field altercation between Nwabali and Wilfred Ndidi, who shoved the goalkeeper in frustration.

During their 1-0 win over Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, the goalie displayed erratic and aggressive behaviour that would have seen him receive a red card in a VAR-assisted match.

In the World Cup playoff against Gabon, the goalkeeper was criticised for being over-confident; his slow reaction to a backpass almost allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to grab a late goal, per The New York Times.

One mistake away from disaster

Nigeria take on DR Congo in the final of the African playoff, and there is no room for errors, especially with the availability of the VAR.

CAF said the introduction of VAR for every match is aimed at ensuring fair and accurate officiating during the high-stakes competition, which will determine which nation keeps its World Cup dream alive.

The Super Eagles nearly fell victim during their game against Gabon when Samuel Osayi-Samuel appeared to have pulled an opponent's shirt in the danger area, with VAR calling for a review.

South African referee Tom Abongile checked for replays via the pitch-side monitor, and after several minutes, the referee decided not to award a penalty against Nigeria.

It was a moment that explained the nature of the playoffs, as incidents could be reviewed and decisions could be taken.

Calls for competition

There are growing calls for serious competition in the Super Eagles' goalkeeping position with Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye back in the Nigerian national team.

Despite this, Nwabali remains unfazed, emphasising that healthy rivalry among players will only enhance the team’s overall performance.

Stanley Nwabali remains Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper.

He stated that the pressure to retain his position serves as motivation to elevate his game.

