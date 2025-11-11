A Super Eagles legend has backed goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali ahead of Nigeria’s World Cup playoffs

The Chippa United shot-stopper has faced criticism from fans following a series of errors during the qualifiers

With Maduka Okoye returning from suspension, competition for the Super Eagles’ first-choice goalkeeping spot has intensified

The return of Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has reopened a familiar conversation on who should be the Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper.

The former Watford goalkeeper was suspended for three months due to a betting scandal last season and has been impressive in the last three games.

Eric Chelle released his 24-man squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff, with the Udinese goalkeeper making a notable return, while Adebayo Adeleye was dropped.

Maduka Okoye during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) between Nigeria and Tunisia at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua. Photo by Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The inclusion of the German-born goalkeeper immediately sets up a high-stakes competition with current number one Stanley Nwabali for the starting goalkeeper position.

Meanwhile, Stanley Nwabali on the other hand took advantage of the absence of Okoye to cement his play in the Super Eagles.

Nwabali was impressive during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), leading Nigeria to finish in second place after losing to Ivory Coast in the final.

However, his performance has dropped in recent games, and particularly his on-pitch behaviour with opponents and even his teammates has raised eyebrows.

The Chippa United goalkeeper kept engaging in dark arts with Rwandan players during Nigeria’s 1-0 win in Uyo despite being on a yellow card and nearly getting sent off.

His poor communication with his teammates led to the goal Nigeria conceded during the 2-1 win over Lesotho, and nearly caused a second goal, which made Victor Osimhen lampoon him.

The former Enyimba goalkeeper got into several situations that could have denied Nigeria a playoff spot during their 4-0 win over Benin Republic, per BBC.

Stanley Nwabali during the 2025 Unity Cup final between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Ikpeba backs Nwabali

Super Eagles legend has thrown his weight behind Stanley Nwabali to retain his position as the first-choice goalkeeper ahead of the World Cup playoffs.

According to Daily Post, the Monaco legend pointed out that the invitation of Udinese's goalkeeper is a welcome development to keep Nwabali on his toes.

Ikepba advised Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle not to change the winning team that brought him results during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. He said:

"Maduka Okoye is back, but Nwabali remains the Super Eagles No 1 despite the recent concerns, At this point, all the players are needed."

The Super Eagles will face the Panthers of Gabon on Thursday, November 13, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

Nigeria will meet either DR Congo or Cameroon in the final of the play-offs if they beat Gabon in the semi-final, per ESPN.

Nwabali reacts to criticism from Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has reacted to the criticism from Nigerian supporters over his performance and on-pitch behaviour in recent times.

Nwabali admitted that he is not mentally stable after losing both parents within two months, with his mum passing away on January 1.

