Afrobeats superstar Davido has placed a huge bet on two outcomes during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff match between Nigeria and Gabon.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Panthers of Gabon at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 5 p.m.

The match is the first of two semi-finals in the African tourney to decide Africa's representative at the intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March 2026.

Davido stakes huge on Super Eagles

Davido shared a post on his Instagram story, which was recirculated by Tunde Ednut, that he had placed a bet on two outcomes from the Super Eagles match.

The Skelewu crooner predicted Nigeria to win the match and both teams to score, staking $10,000 (₦15 million) and will win $50,194.58 ($₦75.2 million) if he wins.

Davido’s prediction means Nigeria must beat Gabon at least 2-1 to win; otherwise, he loses his stake, and not even a 4-0 win would suffice.

Super Eagles maintain full focus

The Super Eagles head into the match maintaining full focus even though their camp has been rocked by a series of issues since it opened on Sunday.

Alex Iwobi shared a video of the outside view of the surroundings of the Rive Hotel, where the team is based in Rabat, Morocco.

The video showed old buildings in the surroundings, sparking widespread reactions that the NFF had lodged the players at a substandard hotel.

The incident was quickly quelled, and Iwobi posted another video claiming that his initial post was misconstrued and he was enjoying the scenery.

Eric Chelle was supposed to oversee the first training session with a full house on Tuesday, but the players boycotted training in protest over unpaid allowances, as noted by BBC Sport.

Their strike action generated nationwide meltdown, with Nigerians slamming the NFF for owing the players for long, while some others condemned the timing of the strike.

The NFF confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the issue was put to bed after a meeting between the federation and the representative of the players.

Chelle led the team in an extensive training, their only full session before facing Gabon later on Thursday in a crucial World Cup playoff.

The news coming out it the camp is that despite the various issues, the players maintained focus and are hungry to get the result against Gabon.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Gabon

Legit.ng reported where to watch Nigeria vs Gabon in the playoffs scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, including television stations and streaming platforms.

The match will be broadcast on SuperSport on DStv and other accredited streaming platforms, including FIFA+ and Sporty TV on YouTube.

