FIFA has hailed Nigeria after their impressive 4-1 victory over Gabon in the World Cup playoff semifinal

Victor Osimhen scored twice in extra time as the Super Eagles edge closer to a 2026 FIFA World Cup spot

Nigeria now prepares for a decisive clash against DR Congo for a ticket to the intercontinental playoffs

World football governing body FIFA has celebrated the Super Eagles following their emphatic 4-1 victory over Gabon in the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff series.

Nigeria delivered one of their most commanding performances in recent years, sealing a place in the playoff final and keeping their World Cup hopes alive.

FIFA has congratulated the Super Eagles after Nigeria qualified for the World Cup playoff final. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The message of support came after a dramatic clash at the Stade Mohammed V in Rabat, Morocco, where Nigeria overcame a late Gabon equaliser before running riot in extra time.

Taking to their official X (formerly Twitter) page, FIFA posted:

"Nigeria move one step closer to the #FIFAWorldCup 26 Play-Off Tournament! #WeAre26."

For many Nigerians, FIFA’s acknowledgement underscores the magnitude of the team’s achievement as the Super Eagles push to return to football’s biggest stage.

Osimhen shines as Nigeria outclasses Gabon

The match itself produced a rollercoaster of emotions.

After a cagey, goalless first half, Akor Adams finally broke the deadlock early in the second half, capitalising on a defensive mistake to fire Nigeria ahead, as seen on Livescores.

Victor Osimhen scored a brace to help Nigeria seal a comfortable 4-1 victory against Gabon. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Gabon refused to surrender, finding an equaliser just four minutes before full time to force the nervy fixture into extra time.

From there, the Super Eagles shifted into a higher gear, as Chidera Ejuke restored Nigeria’s lead with a composed finish that settled early tension in extra time.

Victor Osimhen, who has been in sensational form throughout the qualifiers, then took control of the game.

The Galatasaray forward netted twice, putting the result well out of Gabon’s reach and cementing the 4-1 victory.

The brace adds to Osimhen’s growing influence in Nigeria’s World Cup qualifying run, taking his total tally for Nigeria to 31 goals.

His hat-trick in the 4-0 win over Benin Republic played a vital role in pushing Nigeria into the playoffs as one of Africa’s best runners-up, a finish that has kept the World Cup dream alive.

Nigeria set for decisive battle against DR Congo

With the win over Gabon secured, attention now shifts to the final against the Democratic Republic of Congo on November 16.

DR Congo advanced after defeating Cameroon 1-0 in the other semifinal, setting up a fierce contest between two nations hungry for a World Cup return.

As seen on CAF's official website, the winner of the Nigeria vs DR Congo tie will move on to the intercontinental playoff, where six teams will battle for the last two available tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

CAF sends message to Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has praised Osimhen after his brace in Nigeria's 4-1 win against Gabon in the semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs on Thursday night, November 13.

The Super Eagles' win over the Panthers has put them in a better position to become Africa's representative at the inter-continental playoffs in March 2026.

Source: Legit.ng