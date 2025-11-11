Gabon has released a strong statement ahead of the World Cup playoff against the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The Panthers arrived in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of the decisive match on Thursday, November 13, 2025

Head coach Thierry Mouyouma will rely on the strike duo of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Bouanga

Gabon has published details from their training camp in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Gabon finished second in Group F of the CAF qualifying series with 25 points behind African champion Cote d'Ivoire and was one of the best runners-up.

The Panthers drew Nigeria in the playoff based on FIFA rankings, as they are the least-ranked team in 77th place, thus facing the highest-ranked team, Nigeria, in 41st place.

The Central African country is aiming to qualify for their first-ever FIFA World Cup, while its opponent is fighting to avoid missing out on consecutive tournaments.

Nigeria and Gabon will face off at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8 p.m. Nigerian time.

According to CAF, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to the team after his suspension for the final group game against Burundi due to the red card he received against Gambia.

The former Arsenal star headlines Thierry Mouyouma’s 26-man squad and will pair with Los Angeles FC striker Denis Bouanga to lead the line.

Gabon releases statement ahead of playoff

The Gabonese players are camped at the Ziaida Palace and Spa in Benslimane and began their training on Monday, with most of their players already in camp.

FEGAFOOT shared pictures from their training session on Instagram with a strong caption, which communicates their readiness against Nigeria.

“We are back, and nothing is impossible,” the message reads.

Benslimane is about 60 kilometres from Rabat, which raises concern about the choice of the Rive Hotel, which was selected for its proximity.

There was outrage on social media after Alex Iwobi shared a video of his view outside the Super Eagles team hotel, which was that of an old building.

The concerns were quickly dismissed by the player and federation as preparation continues for the crucial match against Gabon on Thursday.

According to the latest report from the NFF, 21 players have resumed to camp, including captain William Troost-Ekong, who was one of those who arrived on Sunday.

Eric Chelle oversaw the first training session on Monday evening as preparations intensified for the match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Thursday.

Six players are still expected in camp today, including talismanic striker Victor Osimhen, who played the full 90 minutes for Galatasaray on Sunday.

