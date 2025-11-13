Africa Digital Media Awards

President Tinubu Sends Message to Super Eagles After 4:1 Victory Over Gabon in World Cup Playoffs
Football

President Tinubu Sends Message to Super Eagles After 4:1 Victory Over Gabon in World Cup Playoffs

by  Chukwu Ikechukwu
3 min read
  • President Bola Tinubu has hailed the Super Eagles’ resilience and has urged the team to “Keep Soaring”
  • Victor Osimhen scored a brace as Nigeria crushed Gabon 4-1 in extra time to keep their World Cup hopes alive
  • Nigeria is set to face Cameroon or DR Congo in the CAF playoff final on Sunday, November 16

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Super Eagles following their emphatic 4-1 victory over Gabon in the semifinal of the CAF World Cup playoffs.

The win, powered by a brace from Victor Osimhen, kept Nigeria’s dream of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup alive.

Nigeria, Super Eagles, Gabon, FIFA, World Cup playoffs
Victor Osimhen scored twice as the Super Eagles defeated Gabon 4-1 in the World Cup playoffs. Photo by Phill Magakoe
Source: Getty Images

Super Eagles defeat Gabon in style

The Super Eagles delivered a commanding performance on Thursday night at the Stade Mohammed V in Rabat, Morocco, to secure a spot in the final round of the CAF World Cup playoffs.

After a tense goalless first half, Nigeria broke the deadlock early in the second period when Akor Adams pounced on a defensive error to slot home the opener, as seen on Livescores.

Gabon fought back late, finding an equaliser just four minutes before full-time after Mario Lemina’s deflected shot beat Stanley Nwabali, which sent the match into extra time.

However, the Super Eagles quickly regained control of proceedings, as Chidera Ejuke restored the lead with a composed finish before Osimhen stole the show with two clinical strikes to seal a dominant 4-1 victory.

Defensively, Benjamin Frederick and Calvin Bassey anchored the backline superbly, repelling Gabon’s late surge and ensuring the Panthers had no way back into the game.

The result moves Nigeria one step closer to achieving their dream of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be staged in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Tinubu hails Super Eagles’ fighting spirit

In a statement issued after the match, President Tinubu commended the Super Eagles for embodying Nigeria’s spirit of resilience and determination.

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria, Super Eagles, Gabon
President Bola Tinubu has hailed the Super Eagles after the team's impressive victory against Gabon. Photo by Sarah Mayssonnier
Source: Getty Images

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the President urged the players not to relent until qualification for the World Cup is fully secured.

"This is the true Nigerian spirit of resilience against all odds. Do not stop until you secure qualification. Super Eagles, Keep Soaring... The nation stands with you. Soar!" President Tinubu said.

The President’s message has resonated with millions of Nigerians who have been following the team’s journey with high hopes after missing out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Next stop: Cameroon or DR Congo

Following their victory over Gabon, the Super Eagles will face DR Congo in the final round of the CAF playoffs on November 16 after they defeated Cameroon 1-0 on Thursday night.

As seen on CAF's official website, the winner of that encounter will advance to the intercontinental playoffs scheduled for early 2026, where six nations will compete for two remaining tickets to the FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For head coach Eric Chelle, the mission remains clear: secure Nigeria’s return to the World Cup.

Chelle forced to change Super Eagles XI

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle faced a huge task when the Super Eagles took on Gabon at Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium, Rabat, Morocco, on Thursday, November 13.

Chelle adjusted his plans as he introduced a few fresh legs ahead of the must-win clash against Gabon.

