Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has spoken about what happened after he missed a clear-cut chance in the dying minutes of regulation time against Gabon

The Galatasaray striker responded decisively, scoring a brace as Nigeria humbled the Panthers 4-1 in the semifinal of the 2026 World Cup playoff on Thursday night, November 13

Osimhen is now expected to lead the three-time Africa Cup of Nations champions when they face DR Congo in the final on Sunday, November 16

Victor Osimhen has explained what transpired at the end of the second half, after an impressive 4-1 win against Gabon in the semifinal of the 2026 World Cup playoff on Thursday night, November 13.

Sevilla forward Akor Adams capitalised on the miscalculated backpass of defender Bruno Ecuele Manga to give Nigeria the lead in the 78th minute, before Galatasaray forward Mario Lemina scored an equaliser in the 89th minute, extending the match to extra time.

Sevilla winger Chidera Ejuke justified his inclusion by Eric Chelle, giving Nigeria the lead in the 97th minute after receiving a through pass from captain Wilfred Ndidi.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen scores two goals in the World Cup playoff between Nigeria and Gabon. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP.

2023 CAF Player of the Year Victor Osimhen punished the Gabonese, scoring a brace in the 102nd and 100th minutes to secure a vital win, per BBC.

Nigeria will face the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final, after the Leopards beat Cameroon 1-0 thanks to Chancel Mbemba’s late goal, per CAF.

Osimhen apologises to teammates after second half miss

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen expressed disappointment in his inability to cover changes during 90 minutes of regulation time between Nigeria and Gabon.

The former Napoli forward admitted the miss weighed heavily on him in the moment, describing it as a difficult emotional setback.

The Galatasaray forward revealed that he immediately apologised to his teammates when the referee signalled the match would continue into extra time. He said:

“I was gutted as a person and as a striker, I had to keep it moving because it was bad.

Victor Osimhen is currently Nigeria's second all-time highest goal scorer behind Rashidi Yekini. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP.

“Immediately I missed the opportunity, I saw that the referee said we’ll be going into the extra time and I told my teammates I was sorry and promised to correct it in the extra time.

“For me, if I let it get into my head, I don’t think I will be able grab those two goals.”

Osimhen described the goals as significant both personally and professionally.

“I think those goals are important for me because as a striker you score the goal people believe you cannot score and miss the one people think you can score, which is normal.

“I am human, so I make mistakes. For me I had to keep it moving and congratulations to the team for the performance.”

CAF hails Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has praised Victor Osimhen after his brace in Nigeria's 4-1 win against Gabon in the semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs on Thursday night, November 13.

CAF said the Galatasaray forward is always available to rescue Nigeria during times.

