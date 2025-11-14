Gianni Infantino has sent a message to Victor Osimhen after Nigeria's 4-1 win over Gabon in the Semifinal of the 2026 World Cup playoff

The Galatasaray forward scored twice in extra time as the three-time AFCON winners edge closer to a World Cup slot

Nigeria will take on DR Congo in the final on Sunday, November 16 to secure a ticket to the inter-continental playoff next March

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has praised Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen for inspiring Nigeria to a 4-1 victory over Gabon in the semifinal of the 2026 World Cup playoff.

Osimhen scored a brace at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat on Thursday night, November 13, in front of the Moroccan crowd.

This marks the second time Nigeria has scored four goals in a match since Eric Chelle took over as coach.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Lesotho. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

The first was during the World Cup qualifying match against Benin Republic, when the Super Eagles won 4-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, last October, per ESPN.

Osimhen’s 90 minute struggle against Gabon

Victor Osimhen endured a frustrating 90 minutes in Nigeria’s encounter with Gabon, missing five clear-cut opportunities.

His first chance came in the 17th minute after Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman initiated an attack from midfield and found Akor Adams on the left flank. Adams delivered a first-time cross into the box, but Osimhen headed the ball over the bar.

The Galatasaray forward was denied again in the 22nd minute following a perfectly timed cross from Fulham’s Alex Iwobi. A minute later, Osimhen squandered another opportunity from a clever pass by Lookman.

He had another chance to secure a winner in the 90+2 minute when Chidera Ejuke set him up, but the effort went inches wide.

Osimhen’s final missed opportunity came in the 90+11 minute as he failed to convert a one-on-one, leaving fans frustrated despite Nigeria’s eventual victory.

However, the former Napoli forward redeemed himself in extra time, scoring in the 102nd and 110th minutes to seal the win for Nigeria, following earlier goals from Sevilla duo Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke, per BBC.

Gianni Infantino and Victor Osimhen during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photo by: SIA KAMBOU/AFP.

Infantino sends message to Nigeria

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has hailed the Super Eagles for making it to the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Infantino wrote:

"Teams across Africa and Asia delivered thrilling action on Thursday as the road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 heats up! 👏

"DR Congo and 🇳🇬 Nigeria claimed impressive victories to take one step closer to securing a place in the FIFA World Cup 26 Play-Off Tournament."

CAF sends message to Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has praised Osimhen after his brace in Nigeria's 4-1 win against Gabon in the semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs on Thursday night, November 13.

The Super Eagles' win over the Panthers has put them in a better position to become Africa's representative at the inter-continental play-offs in March 2026.

