Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has expressed his appreciation for forward Victor Osimhen after Nigeria humbled Gabon 4-1 in the World Cup playoff semifinal

Nigeria sealed the victory in extra time, with Osimhen scoring a brace, while Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke added a goal each

The three-time African champions will face the Leopards of DR Congo in the final on Sunday, November 16

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle could not hide his admiration for Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen after Nigeria demolished Gabon 4-1 in the World Cup playoff semifinal on Thursday night, November 13.

Chelle named the same squad that beat Benin Republic 4-0 in the last World Cup qualifier at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in October, with the only change being the exclusion of West Brom defender Semi Ajayi, who was suspended after receiving his second yellow card.

Eric Chelle during the 2025 Unity Cup final match between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

Sevilla’s Akor Adams opened the scoring in the 78th minute, marking his second goal in three appearances for Nigeria, before Galatasaray’s Mario Lemina equalised in the 89th minute, sending the match into extra time.

In the 97th minute, Sevilla’s Chidera Ejuke repaid Chelle’s trust by giving Nigeria the lead after connecting with Wilfred Ndidi’s pass, NY Times.

Five minutes later, Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen scored his first goal of the night to make it 3-1, before completing his brace in the 110th minute, dribbling past four defenders and firing the ball into the net in spectacular fashion, per BBC.

Chelle acknowledges Osimhen's prowess

Coach Eric Chelle has shown gratitude and acknowledged the impact of Victor Osimhen on the Super Eagles squad.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scores two goals against Gabon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff in Rabat, Morocco. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The 48-year-old praised the Galatasaray forward for scoring two goals against Gabon in the World Cup playoff semifinal.

In a viral post on X, the former Mali coach expressed his admiration for Osimhen during a post-match interview, with Osimhen responding by tapping Chelle on the shoulder in appreciation.

Osimhen's goals boosted Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the World Cup as they prepare to face DR Congo in the playoff final.

His contribution to the squad, meanwhile, cannot be overemphasised. Nigeria failed to record a win in the first four 2026 World Cup qualifiers during his absence.

The 26-year-old has scored six goals in five matches during the qualifiers, including a hat-trick against Benin Republic.

Legit.ng compiled reactions of football fans following Eric Chelle's action. Read them below:

akeju_olukemi_adekunle wrote:

"He is a good leader and knows how to relate with all of them and that's why they would do anything to make him happy. He's our best coach so far, good character."

stanley_6_to_6said:

"When your striker deliver for you that’s how you treat them."

kingsleycyril14 added:

"If u like no love who dey make ur job easyyyyyy😂.

eto_autos said:

"He no go love am ke 😂 who he wan con love if no be osimhen 😂."

President Tinubu sends message to Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Super Eagles following their emphatic 4-1 victory over Gabon in the semi-final of the CAF World Cup play-offs.

President Tinubu commended the Super Eagles for embodying Nigeria’s spirit of resilience and determination, urging them not to relent until qualification for the World Cup is fully secured.

Source: Legit.ng