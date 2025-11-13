Why Gabon Was Denied a Penalty Against Nigeria in World Cup Playoff
The Panthers of Gabon were denied a penalty in the second half of their 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria despite VAR intervention.
Birmingham defender Bright Osayi-Samuel pulled the shirt of Gabonese player Aaron Appindagoye in the box during a free kick, and the Panthers protested.
South African referee Abongile Tom consulted the video assistant referee and checked the pitch-side monitor, but decided against giving a penalty.
The shirt pull in the box was clear, but the referee adjudged that the pull was easy and did not influence Appindagoye’s movement, hence waving off the penalty appeal.
