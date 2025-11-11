Victor Osimhen finally arrived at Super Eagles camp on Tuesday afternoon after a long wait for his presence

His delayed arrival has sent panic across Nigeria as the Super Eagles prepare for the crucial match against Gabon

The striker played for Galatasaray on Sunday evening and immediately rushed out of the Kocaeli Stadium

Victor Osimhen has finally arrived at the Super Eagles camp, and Nigerians are relieved after a long wait for their star striker to report for international duty.

Osimhen is pivotal to Nigeria’s chances of beating Gabon to progress to the next round of the playoff, and his delayed arrival caused panic in the country.

Victor Osimhen finally arrives in Super Eagles camp after a long wait. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He scored a hat-trick in the final group game against Benin to help Nigeria reach the playoff, and the fans have high expectations of him against Gabon.

Relief as Osimhen arrives in Super Eagles camp

Super Eagles’ official X account has confirmed that Victor Osimhen has arrived at the team's camp at the Rive Hotel in Rabat, Morocco, after a long wait.

The Galatasaray forward arrived in time to join his teammates for Tuesday’s training session as Eric Chelle intensifies preparations for the match.

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who recently returned to action after his two-month betting suspension, is the only player yet to report to camp.

Source: Legit.ng