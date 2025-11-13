The Super Eagles and the Panthers are set to face off in a must-win play-off encounter in Rabat

The winner will tackle either DR Congo or Cameroon for a place in the Intercontinental play-off

Nigeria seeks to qualify for the Mundial after missing the 2022 edition, while Gabon eyes their first-ever appearance

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has issued a statement ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-off between Nigeria and Gabon, scheduled for later today, November 13.

The statement, shared via CAF’s official X handle, comes just hours before the Super Eagles take on the Panthers at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

Three-time AFCON champions Nigeria are seeking to secure a spot at the Mundial co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar under former NFF president Amaju Pinnick, per the BBC.

Meanwhile, the Central African nation is aiming to qualify for their first-ever World Cup.

The winner between Nigeria and Gabon will face either DR Congo or Cameroon in the final round three days later. CAF wrote:

"Nigeria and Gabon. Ready?

"It's matchday for the African #WCQ Play-Offs Semi-Finals!"

Fans react CAF statement

Mixed reactions have followed a post made by CAF ahead of the 2026 World Cup play-offs in Morocco.

One X user noted that two of Africa’s best strikers will be going head-to-head, adding that either side could claim victory. Another user, however, urged fans to pray for Gabon, insisting that the Super Eagles are ready to demolish the Panthers.

@Iam_agt said:

"Pray for Gabon🙏."

@GTemple359 wrote:

"The shenanigan of the unpaid bonus from the NFF & everyone involved have dampened the spirit of both players & fans alike to this match it’s a pity how the country keeps failing it’s citizens all the time i wish our boys luck 🍀 but if they fail today we know who to blame."

@Dear_Black02 added:

"Two of the most inform strikers in Eurpoe rn g head to head. It's anyone's game to win🔥🔥🔥."

@Mr_Owusu62 said:

"Good luck to Gabon, DRC and Cameroon. They played well in the qualifiers and deserve to at least be in the playoffs. No points were deducted to aid their qualification. Hardwork should always be rewarded not favours."

@Isakpachukwu wrote:

"Very clear,but is going to be a tough game."

Nigeria and Gabon's road to the World Cup

The Super Eagles struggled throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, producing a series of unimpressive results.

The arrival of Eric Chelle brought some stability to the team, but Nigeria narrowly missed out on automatic qualification after finishing second in Group C behind South Africa with 17 points.

The 4-0 win against Benin Republic, with Victor Osimhen’s hat-trick and a stoppage-time goal from Brentford’s Frank Onyeka, ensured Nigeria overtook Burkina Faso, who had finished with 21 points.

Meanwhile, Gabon enjoyed an impressive campaign in CAF qualification group F, finishing with 25 points. The Panthers’ only setbacks came in a 1-0 away loss to 2023 AFCON winners Ivory Coast and a home draw against the Elephants, securing eight wins overall.

Chelle’s plans disrupted by training boycott

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle had his training program disrupted following the players’ protest over unpaid allowances.

A top official of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) revealed that the former Mali coach intends to retain most of the squad that featured in the final World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic.

