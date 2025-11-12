The Super Eagles boycotted training over alleged unpaid bonuses, causing panic among Nigerians on Tuesday night, November 11

Nigeria will take on Gabon in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff in Rabat, Morocco, on Thursday, November 13

A top official of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has spoken out regarding the monies owed to the players

Super Eagles players and staff on Tuesday evening, November 11, boycotted training in protest over unpaid allowances ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon.

Nigeria finished second in their qualifying group with 17 points to secure a playoff slot, while Burkina Faso topped the table with 21 points.

The players’ action was directed at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over unpaid bonuses reportedly dating back to 2019, per BBC.

William Troost-Ekong during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) between Nigeria and Cameroon at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photo by: Visionhaus.

The boycott sparked widespread reactions on Nigerian social media, with many fans criticising the NFF, while others faulted the timing of the players’ protest.

The standoff was eventually resolved following the intervention of the National Sports Commission (NSC) led by Shehu Dikko, who reached an agreement with the players at their hotel.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong later dismissed reports that the players were demanding special treatment, clarifying that their protest was solely about unpaid bonuses owed since 2019.

NFF official rubbishes Ekong's claim

A top official of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly dismissed claims made by Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong regarding unpaid bonuses.

In a viral post on X , the official stated that the players are only owed allowances from the recently concluded 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which ended in October.

The Nigeria team group during 2025 Unity Cup final between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

He added that the players would receive their payments before their match against Gabon on Thursday, November 13. He said:

"A high ranking officer in the NFF just told me that the players will get their money today.

"What they are owed is for the qualifiers for the World Cup and denies the story of monies owed from 2019."

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following the claims of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) official. Read them below:

@im_Kappachino said:

"We will wait for the Team captain to confirm any payment made abeg. Neither you nor NFF officials communication is going to be trusted."

Olatu125 wrote:

"So when they eventually get paid, how will they make up for the lost training time against a well-prepared Gabonese team?"

@WIZZ_POLL added:

"Does NFF have evidence of paying everyone their due since 2019? Can they publish it?

"Will they commit to an auditor coming to review their finances. It should not be he said she said."

@peaspal said:

"I know how important it is to clarify the duration of the backlog, but another pertinent question is, why should the team even be owed? How do we claim to have an agency charged with that responsibility?"

