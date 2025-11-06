Gabon has announced its squad to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff match

The Panthers of Gabon will face Nigeria at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco on November 13

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Bouanga, who combined for 14 goals during the group stage, lead the squad

Gabon has announced its 26-man squad to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the crucial World Cup playoff match in Rabat, Morocco, on November 13.

Nigeria and Gabon reached the playoffs after finishing second in Groups C and F of the CAF qualifying series for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads Gabon's squad to face Nigeria in the World Cup playoff. Photo by Simon Maina/AFP.

According to FIFA, the four best second-placed teams were paired based on their FIFA ranking; 41st-placed Nigeria will face 77th-placed Gabon, while 54th-placed Cameroon will face 60th-placed DR Congo.

The winner of the two semi-finals will face off on November 16 to decide Africa's representatives at the intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March 2026.

Gabon release squad to face Nigeria

The Gabonese Football Federation (FEGAFOOT), via its Instagram page, announced the Panthers' squad to face Nigeria in the playoffs.

In-form strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Bouanga, both of whom combined for 14 goals during the group stage, will lead the line.

Head coach Patrice Neveu announced a 26-man squad which consisted of three goalkeepers, 10 defenders, six midfielders and seven forwards.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Mbaba Loyce Marius, Bekale Francois Junior, Mounguenou Mabbyalas Lukas

Defenders: Antony Oyono, Jérémy Oyono, Obiang Johann, Ekomie Jacques, Appindangoye A., Ecuele Manga Bruno, M'Bemba Yannis, Moucketou Alex, Kila Onfia Mick, and Do Marcolino Jonathan.

Midfielders: Lemina Mario, Lemina Noha, Nze Samake, Kanga Guelor, Ndong Ibrahim Didier and Poko B. André.

FEGAFOOT announces Panthers' squad to face Super Eagles in World Cup playoff. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Attackers: Averlant Andami Teddy, Bouanga Denis, Meyo Ngoua Bryan Enzo, Openda Royce, Do Marcolino Alan, Essang-Matouti Edlin Randy, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to CAF, Nigeria will face Gabon on November 13 at 5 pm at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, which hosted the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon will face DR Congo at El Barid Stadium on November 13 at 8 pm Nigerian time, while the final match will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on November 16 at 8 pm Nigerian time.

The Nigeria Football Federation is expected to release the Super Eagles squad on Thursday, November 6, as preparation continues for the match.

Eric Chelle has reportedly submitted the list to the federation, but has waited for the UEFA Champions League games to be completed before approving its release.

The manager wanted to assess the fitness of some key players before unveiling the list to avoid last-minute replacement if they are unable to make it.

