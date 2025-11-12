Gabon's senior men's national team released a strong statement after the Super Eagles protested over unpaid allowances

Nigeria players refused to train ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup play-off against the Panthers of Gabon in Morocco

The Panthers will take on the Super Eagles on Thursday, November 13 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat

Gabon took a swipe at the Super Eagles following Nigeria’s boycott of training on Tuesday, just days before their crucial FIFA World Cup playoff.

The Nigerian players, led by captain William Troost-Ekong, reportedly refused to train over unpaid match bonuses dating back to 2019.

The team began arriving at camp on Sunday, November 9, with most players settling in by Monday night, November 10.

Super Eagles players warm up during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Nigeria and Rwanda at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

However, the boycott sparked panic among fans, supporters, and officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), as it threatened to disrupt final preparations for the must-win clash on Thursday, November 13.

Despite assurances from the National Sports Commission, led by Shehu Dikko, that all entitlements would soon be paid, the players stood their ground and skipped Tuesday evening’s session, November 11, per BBC.

Troost-Ekong later clarified that the players were only demanding the bonuses owed to them, not making any new or special demands.

His statement quickly went viral, with many Nigerians expressing concern that the strike could affect the team’s readiness, and possibly the outcome of the decisive playoff against Gabon.

Gabonese troll Super Eagles

Super Eagles players during the match between Nigeria and Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Gabon threw a jibe at the Super Eagles during their training on Tuesday night, November 11.

In a post on Instagram, the Panthers trained in the evening while Nigeria were battling with the official of NFF. Fega foot posted:

"Sunset Game".

The Panthers are camped at the Ziaida Palace and Spa in Benslimane.

Meanwhile, Gabon finished second in Group F of the CAF qualifying series with 25 points behind 2023 AFCON winners Ivory Coast, who finished with 26 points.

The Panthers recorded eight wins, one draw and one loss throughout the process, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring a total of six goals.

Aubameyang returned to the team after his suspension for the final group game against Burundi due to the red card he received against Gambia, per CAF.

The Panthers drew Nigeria in the play-off based on FIFA rankings, as they are the least-ranked team in 77th place, thus facing the highest-ranked team, Nigeria, in 41st place.

The Central African country is aiming to qualify for their first-ever FIFA World Cup, while its opponent is fighting to avoid missing out on consecutive tournaments.

Nigeria and Gabon will face off at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8 pm. Nigerian time.

NFF President reacts, denies owing players

Legit.ng earlier reported that NFF President Ibrahim Gusau has come out strongly to deny the claims, insisting that the federation has no outstanding debts with the Super Eagles.

Gusau clarified that the issue of bonuses was settled after last year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

