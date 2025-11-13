Nigeria will face Gabon in the first semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs later today, November 13

The Super Eagles have held two training sessions since resuming camp after their boycott on Tuesday, November 11

Head coach Eric Chelle has reportedly been forced to adjust his plans ahead of the crucial clash against the Panthers

Nigerian journalist Ayodeji Ismail has backed Eric Chelle for making a bold move following the move by some of the players

Eric Chelle will face a huge task when the Super Eagles take on Gabon at Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium, Rabat, Morocco, later today, November 13.

The former Mali coach turned things around for Nigeria after accepting the role of handling the national team following their poor start in the World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria failed to record a win in their first four matches, managing to secure three points with two managers.

The 48-year-old turned this around by recording four wins and two draws with a total of 14 points in the CAF qualification group C. Nigeria also beat Benin Republic 4-0 in their last match, giving them a lifeline not to miss their second consecutive World Cup, per ESPN.

Nigeria’s playoffs training marred by controversy

The past two days have been turbulent for the Super Eagles, who have been battling issues related to accommodation and unpaid allowances.

Former Arsenal star Alex Iwobi sparked public criticism after sharing a video showing the exterior of the Rive Hotel, which generated widespread negative publicity and drew backlash from Nigerians directed at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

After that matter was resolved, the Super Eagles players and officials boycotted Tuesday’s training session in protest over unpaid allowances reportedly dating back to 2019, per BBC.

Team captain William Troost-Ekong claimed that the players are yet to receive their bonuses for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers as well as the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, a claim dismissed by NFF president Ibrahim Gusau.

Troost-Ekong later communicated that the issues had been resolved, confirming that the team resumed training on Wednesday evening, November 12.

Chelle’s plans disrupted by training boycott

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle had his training program disrupted following the players’ protest over unpaid allowances.

According to OwnGoal, Chelle has adjusted his plans and may introduce a few fresh legs ahead of the must-win clash against Gabon.

A top official of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) revealed that the former Mali coach intends to retain most of the squad that featured in the final World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic, with the only change being Bright Osayi-Samuel replacing the suspended Semi Ajayi.

However, reports suggest that the players might refuse to honour the match if their outstanding bonuses are not settled before kickoff.

Meanwhile, Nigerian football journalist, Ayodeji Ismail, advised Eric Chelle to stick with the same squad that beat Benin Republic 4-0 during the 2026 World Cup playoffs.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Ismail explained that the players were more fluid against the Cheetahs and did not unnecessarily hold the ball. The Media Officer of Kwara United said:

"Eric Chelle must stick with the winning team against Gabon. The Panthers were one of the best teams during the qualifiers and we have to field the same players who played during our 4-0 victory against Benin Republic.

"I am optimistic that Nigeria will overcome the Central African nation, who is chasing their first-ever World Cup appearance."

NFF identifies ring leaders

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly identified five players believed to have instigated their teammates to boycott training ahead of the World Cup playoff against Gabon on November 13.

He stated that no decision has been made to penalize the players.

