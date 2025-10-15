The Super Eagles will proceed to the World Cup play-offs in their quest to reach the tournament proper

Nigeria thrashed neighbouring country Benin 4-0 on the final day of the qualifiers to keep their hopes alive

CAF has released an official statement over the country's situation as South Africa picks the automatic ticket

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released a statement after Nigeria thrashed the Benin Republic to claim a spot at the World Cup play-offs.

A ruthless Victor Osimhen netted a hat-trick as the desperate Super Eagles whitewashed their opponents 4-0 on the final day of the qualifiers.

The three-time African champions started the qualifying series on the back foot, but finished strongly enough for them to make the top four best losers.

South Africa's 3-0 win over Rwanda ensured that Bafana Bafana picked the automatic ticket in the CAF qualification Group C.

It is still a long way for Nigeria's Eagles, who continue their journey when they take on Gabon in the play-offs slated for Morocco between November 13 and 16.

The winner will advance to a mini final, where they could face either Cameroon or DR Congo in what promises to be a heavyweight clash.

Only one team will then proceed to the six-team Intercontinental Playoff, scheduled for the Mexican cities of Guadalajara and Monterrey in March next year, where two teams will emerge and qualify for the finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The winner from the African playoff will be joined by Bolivia, New Caledonia and two teams from Central America, and one from Asia.

The playoff format, designed by FIFA, brings together 11 teams from different continents, including Africa, Asia, Oceania, CONCACAF, and South America, for a mini-tournament.

The two teams that emerge from this intercontinental playoff will earn the final tickets to the 2026 World Cup.

Nigeria’s path is far from straightforward because top teams like Cameroon, Costa Rica, and Iraq are also in the mix for the World Cup ticket through the playoffs.

CAF said in a statement:

"Nigeria, meanwhile, finish second and must now wait to learn if they will qualify for the FIFA Play-off Tournament as one of the four best runners-up.

"South Africa’s long wait for another World Cup appearance is finally over."

Meanwhile, South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has expressed joy following his team's qualification to the FIFA World Cup as he appeared to thank Nigeria. He said via Citi Sports:

"It feels wonderful. We all knew we could do it. We believed in ourselves and I think it showed from the beginning of the game that we wanted to win this game.

"Nigeria did what they had to do and we did what we had to do so we’re going to the World Cup, it’s fantastic."

