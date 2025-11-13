A former Sierra Leonean star has questioned the leadership abilities of Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong

Ekong led the Nigerian team to boycott training over unpaid allowances on Tuesday evening, November 11

The Super Eagles face a must-win playoff semi-final clash against the Panthers to keep hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup alive

An ex-Sierra Leone international has expressed worries over the leadership qualities of Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong.

Troost-Ekong, via his X handle, confirmed that the players boycotted Tuesday's training to press home their demands over unresolved issues with outstanding payments.

William Troost-Ekong during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Nigeria and Cameroon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photo by: Visionhaus.

The move by the entire team generated mixed reactions on social media, as the former Watford player also denied claims that the players were pushing for special demands.

Less than 24 hours after the boycott, Ekong confirmed that the team had resolved with the Nigeria Football Federation.

The entire team then proceeded to train on Wednesday evening ahead of the must-win World Cup playoff against Gabon, per ESPN.

Troost-Ekong is not a leader - Lahoud

Former Miami FC star Michael Lahoud has carpeted Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, calling him a social media leader.

In a viral post on X, the 39-year-old explained that the Nigerian team relies on individual brilliance. He said:

"This team needs to be unified; they played like individuals but this is a team of divas. We have serious leadership, and the only leader in Nigeria right now is Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen and William Troost-Ekong during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast. Photo by: MB Media.

"William Troost-Ekong, I am trying to be professional as I said this. I'll just say he hasn't stepped up as a leader, he's a social media leader. He's done this, he's tweeted things."

Lahoud said the only time Troost-Ekong stood up for the entire team was during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) saga between Nigeria and Libya. He said:

“The biggest thing he's done in terms of leadership was when they had the debacle in Libya and they were left to sleep in the airport. He stood up, he's been at the press conferences, but on the field, he's done zero talking.

"He hasn't led from the back, so at the end of the day, Nigeria needs to do the talking on the pitch."

Legit.ng compiled reactions that trailed the comments of former Sierra Leone star Michael Lahoud. Read them below:

@Real1_balogun said:

"@CBSSportsGolazo there are so many Nigerian journalists of local and international repute who know the exact situation of things. This is really rude and disrespectful. It's also filled with misinformation and is quite lazy and lacking facts."

@4eljay wrote:

"This is very disrespectful to Ekong, if he did a bit of research he should’ve known that Ekong has been one of our most consistent players (performance wise) through the years. I hope the players use this as motivation to get to the World Cup."

@ajibadetunde added:

"Afcon was just last year. Same Troost-Ekong that stood up and led at the Afcon? Quite disrespectful."

William Troost-Ekong was adjudged the Most Valuable Player at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), after Nigeria finished in second place, per VOA Africa.

NFF identifies ring leaders

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly identified five players believed to have instigated their teammates to boycott training ahead of the World Cup playoff against Gabon on November 13.

He explained that the federation’s focus remains on ensuring Nigeria does not miss out on a second consecutive World Cup appearance.

