Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has published a statement after the players boycotted training before Gabon clash

The Nigerian players refused to train on Tuesday evening in Rabat ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff match against Gabon

Troost-Ekong debunked the claims of special requests from the players and confirmed they were protesting outstanding allowances

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has published a statement after the players boycotted training ahead of the crucial World Cup playoff against Gabon.

Nigerian players refused to train on Tuesday despite having a full house of the invited 24 players after Victor Osimhen arrived after a long wait.

The Super Eagles players and staff protested against the Nigeria Football Federation over unpaid allowances ahead of the high stakes match.

The boycott generated mixed reactions on social media, and new reports emerged that the players were asking for special bonuses and that the outstanding had been paid.

Ekong releases statement after Super Eagles strike

Captain William Troost-Ekong shared a post on his X page, confirming that a post by journalist Oluwashina Okeleji claiming the boycott was “because of unresolved issues with outstanding payments”, is the only true account of the incident.

“Once resolution is found we will be the first to confirm. Any other statement/claim or eSPECIALly demands other than the rightful request written about below is FALSE. All we want and continue to do is focus on the big games ahead,” Ekong wrote.

Nigerians reacted to the captain’s statement with support for the players against the NFF, which has grown unpopular amid allegations of mismanagement.

@Itata_9 wrote:

“We're behind you guys every step of the way. We want nothing more than to see the team shine at the World Cup. The NFF should do everything they're supposed to do to ensure that happens.”

@olashile_elijah wrote:

“Weldone Team. Stand your ground on this matter. NFF can do better.”

@firstpapasam wrote:

“I really honour you guys for your ability to still wear these colours.”

Source: Legit.ng