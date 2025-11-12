The Super Eagles have resumed full training after resolving their bonus dispute with the Nigeria Football Federation

Captain William Troost-Ekong confirmed the financial issues plaguing the Super Eagles have been settled, and the team is united

Nigeria faces Gabon on Thursday, November 13, in a must-win World Cup playoff clash in Rabat, Morocco

The Super Eagles have returned to full training in Morocco ahead of their must-win World Cup playoff against Gabon after a brief boycott sparked by unpaid bonuses.

Reports from the Nigeria camp confirm that the standoff between the players and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been resolved.

The Super Eagles have resumed training after a bonus row with the NFF that forced the team to skip training on Tuesday. Photo credit: Modzero

Captain William Troost-Ekong shared the good news via social media on Wednesday:

"Issue RESOLVED. Outstanding financials cleared and on ground. Team is UNITED and focused as before on representing NIGERIA with our maximum for the games ahead! @NGSuperEagles."

According to the BBC, the players had skipped Tuesday’s training session in protest over unfulfilled entitlements, raising concerns about Nigeria’s preparation ahead of the playoff against Gabon.

Players and NFF reach a compromise

Negotiations between the Super Eagles, NFF, and the National Sports Commission reportedly led to a compromise that allowed training to resume on Thursday evening.

While the full details of the agreement remain confidential, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau had earlier confirmed that all outstanding financial issues had been addressed.

The boycott by the Super Eagles players had threatened to leave the team with only a single full training session before the must-win encounter against a Gabon team led by the experienced former Barcelona and Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, the swift resolution by all parties ensured that the players could refocus on tactical preparations and fitness ahead of Thursday’s crucial clash.

This development comes as a relief to fans and stakeholders who had feared that the standoff might affect Nigeria’s performance in the playoff.

All focus now on Gabon

The Super Eagles will face Gabon at the Complexe Sportif Prince Heritier Moulay Al Hassan in Rabat by 5 pm on Thursday, CAF online reports.

Nigeria will face off against Gabon in the first semi-final of the CAF World Cup playoff on Thursday, November 13. Photo by Phill Magakoe

The winner of the semi-final will meet either DR Congo or Cameroon in the final of the CAF playoffs.

Success in the CAF playoffs is only the first step, as the victorious side will advance to the Intercontinental playoffs, where six teams will compete for two coveted tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Nigeria now has the chance to fully focus on the pitch as the Super Eagles are expected to train intensively over the next 24 hours to ensure the players are ready for a match that could define their 2026 World Cup fate.

Gabon release statement after training boycott

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gabon took a swipe at the Super Eagles following Nigeria’s boycott of training on Tuesday, just days before their crucial FIFA World Cup playoff.

Gabon threw a jibe at the Super Eagles during their training on Tuesday night, November 11. In a post on Instagram, the Panthers trained in the evening while Nigeria were battling with the official of NFF.

