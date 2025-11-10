Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has explained the viral video from the team’s hotel in Morocco earlier

Iwobi shared a video of the view outside his room, which got Nigerians talking about the state of the place

The Nigerian national team are camped at a luxurious hotel close to their training facilities and stadium in Rabat

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has clarified the video he made from the team's hotel in Morocco ahead of the World Cup playoff, which went viral on social media.

The Nigerian national team are in Morocco and will face the Panthers of Gabon in the semi-final of the African tourney on November 13, 2025.

Alex Iwobi and William Troost-Ekong are part of the early birds in the Super Eagles squad in Morocco. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

According to the NFF, England-based midfielder Iwobi was one of the nine players who arrived at the camp in Rabat, Morocco, on the first day it opened.

Calvin Bassey, Wilfred Ndidi, Simon Moses, Tolu Arokodare, Olakunle Olusegun, Samuel Chukwueze, William Troost-Ekong and Benjamin Fredericks were the others.

Iwobi earlier shared a post on social media showing the view outside his room, which was an old North African building, and Nigerians slammed the NFF for the scenery.

Alex Iwobi clarifies viral video

The Fulham midfielder has released another video clarifying that he had no malicious intent for the first video and was just sharing what he was seeing.

“You see, in life, it's all about perspective. because I snapped at the view I have and people are thinking these guys are ungrateful," Iwobi said.

“Brother, I never said one thing. I just did one look like this, never said a word. Because, you see, in life, some people don't even have yards; some of them don't have beds.”

“Bro, I'm comfy. I'm playing Mario Kart. Anyways, let me go and focus, I have a big game coming up.”

Nigerian journalist OJB Sports shared a video of the exterior and interior of the team’s hotel to rubbish online claims that the Nigeria Football Federation put the team in bad accommodation.

The team is camped at the Rive Hotel in Rabat, chosen because of its proximity to their training facilities and the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Iwobi is one of the most experienced players in the team with 89 caps, and could have handled the situation better.

Alex Iwobi is set to make his 90th appearance for the Super Eagles against Gabon. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Nigerians are not buying Alex Iwobi’s disclaimer and keep piling on the NFF, which has faced criticism in recent weeks for alleged misappropriation of funds.

The team will regroup and not get distracted by the noise created from the video, as they have potentially two big matches ahead in the coming days.

Head coach Eric Chelle and captain William Troost-Ekong will speak to the media on Wednesday evening ahead of the match on Thursday.

