The Super Eagles boycotted training over alleged unpaid bonuses ahead of Gabon World Cup playoff on Thursday

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau has denied that the federation owes players, saying the issue was resolved after AFCON

Nigeria’s World Cup playoff preparations hang in the balance amid the players' strike a day before the Gabon clash

Just a day before Nigeria’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff clash against Gabon, tension has gripped the Super Eagles’ camp in Rabat, Morocco.

Reports emerged on Tuesday that the players, led by captain William Troost-Ekong, refused to train over alleged unpaid match bonuses dating back 30 months.

Players of the Super Eagles have refused to train in protest of their owed bonuses by the Nigeria Football Federation ahead of the World Cup playoff vs Gabon. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The standoff has created panic among fans and officials, as the Super Eagles risk missing their final preparations ahead of Thursday’s match.

Despite interventions from top officials of the National Sports Commission and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the players have remained firm, insisting that their grievances be addressed before they return to training, BBC reports.

Ekong confirmed the situation on social media, tweeting that the team was still not training and would provide updates once a resolution was reached.

His post has since gone viral, with many Nigerians expressing worry that the strike could affect the team’s readiness and possibly the outcome of the must-win playoff versus Gabon.

NFF President reacts, denies owing players

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau has come out strongly to deny the claims, insisting that the federation has no outstanding debts with the Super Eagles.

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau has denied the Super Eagles are being owed bonuses from 2019. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to Elegbete TV, Gusau clarified that the issue of bonuses was settled after last year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“It’s not true. Immediately after the AFCON last year, we sat down with the captain of the team. We made a negotiation.

“I said I don’t want us to go back to the qualifiers of the World Cup with any issues of money. Can we please sit down and agree, what is your outstanding? Please this is what we can do to make sure that we clear that. Let us go on a clean sheet so that we face the issues of qualifiers, and we reached an agreement on that.”

Gusau’s statement aims to calm growing tension as fans express frustration over the recurring issue of player welfare in Nigerian football.

The NFF President’s denial, however, contrasts with the players’ actions, leaving the public uncertain about the true state of affairs within the camp.

Nigeria’s World Cup hopes hang in the balance

The Super Eagles’ preparation for their playoff against Gabon now faces a serious setback.

With less than 24 hours to kick off, the players’ strike means crucial tactical sessions have been disrupted, putting head coach Eric Chelle’s game plan at risk.

Nigeria must overcome the Panthers of Gabon to reach the next stage, where they will face either Cameroon or DR Congo for a spot in the 2026 World Cup Intercontinental playoffs, as seen on CAF's official website.

Historically, the Super Eagles have had the upper hand in this rivalry, winning five of their nine meetings against Gabon, drawing three, and losing only once.

However, with internal unrest threatening to derail their campaign, fans are left to wonder whether the team can overcome off-field distractions to deliver on the pitch.

Nigerians blast players for strike action

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians have reacted to the Super Eagles players’ decision to press for their demands ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

A fan said it is badly calculated for the Eagles to boycott training today because they know they will always get the answer they seek for such; attention of the Presidency.

Source: Legit.ng