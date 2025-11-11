Super Eagles players have held the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to ransom, demanding payment of their outstanding bonuses ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-offs

The players and staff refused to observe their Tuesday training with less than 48 hours to their match against Gabon

Nigerians have reacted to the moves of the Super Eagles players, as they risk missing out on a second consecutive World Cup appearance

Super Eagles players and their officials boycotted their training in protest of unpaid bonuses ahead of the must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup play-off against Gabon.

The three-time AFCON winners managed to qualify for the play-offs after beating Benin Republic 4-0 on the final day of the qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Following the victory, the Super Eagles had silently demanded their accrued bonuses from the NFF before the play-offs commenced.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is currently owed two months' salaries by the NFF, and would have been sacked if he had failed to secure the playoffs.

Nigeria players boycott training

Nigeria players and staff have boycotted Tuesday’s training session in protest against the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

According to a viral post on X by @PoojaMedia, the players are demanding special bonuses for the two upcoming World Cup playoff matches, a total of $30,000 ($15,000 per game).

The report also claims that the National Sports Commission, led by Shehu Dikko, has intervened in the matter, stating that all outstanding debts owed to the team have been settled.

While the NFF is reportedly offering $10,000 per match, the players are insisting on a formal agreement before returning to training and have threatened to boycott the tie against Gabon if their demands are not met.

As of the time of filing this report, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau is said to be in a meeting with the players to resolve the impasse, per OgaNlaMedia.

Fans react

Nigerians have reacted to the Super Eagles players’ decision to press for their demands ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs. Read them below:

@FisayoDairo said:

"It is badly calculated for the Eagles to boycott training today because I know they will always get the answer they seek for such; attention of the Presidency.

"Why not play on Thursday, win and boycott Friday? You have just 2 major training before the game and want to miss one?"

@HakeemMusa99769 wrote:

"That is their problem, qualifying for the world cup will boost their profile not the fans, it is for their own benefit. Okocha made mention of their challenges before winning the gold at Atlanta Olympics. And today they are respected world wide by making a good history."

@Atobajaye25 added:

"Why should NFF be owing players.

"Government officials get paid just for sitting in meetings, while those who actually work go unpaid, what a country Nigeria has become. Have you ever heard any senator complain about unpaid sitting allowances? *O ma se o".

