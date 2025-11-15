A fresh twist has emerged over Wilfred Ndidi’s suspension ahead of the World Cup playoff final vs DR Congo

A top Nigerian journalist claims FIFA may have reversed an earlier card issued to the Super Eagles' vice-captain

The NFF is yet to receive official clarification from FIFA and CAF, leaving uncertainty ahead of the DR Congo clash

The availability of Super Eagles vice-captain Wilfred Ndidi for Nigeria’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final against DR Congo remains one of the biggest talking points ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

A potential FIFA intervention may clear Ndidi to play, raising hope within the Nigerian camp ahead of the World Cup playoff final.

Wilfred Ndidi could be available to play for Nigeria in the World Cup playoff final vs DR Congo on Sunday. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

While he was believed to be suspended after receiving a second yellow card during the dramatic 4-1 extra-time win over Gabon as reported by the BBC, new information suggests the situation may not be so straightforward.

Ndidi’s yellow-card accumulation appeared to have ruled him out of the final, with many reports confirming his suspension following Thursday’s victory.

His booking against Gabon came as early as the sixth minute on his 70th cap for the Super Eagles, but the midfielder maintained discipline throughout the remaining 120 minutes. Still, it was widely accepted that he would miss the clash with DR Congo due to existing disciplinary rules.

However, respected Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana sparked fresh debate after revealing that FIFA may have notified CAF of a cancellation of Ndidi’s previous yellow card from the regular World Cup qualifiers.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Obayiuwana said his sources claim Ndidi is now technically eligible, a revelation that has left Nigerian fans and officials seeking answers.

He questioned why the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had not received similar communication if such a decision had truly been made.

The lack of official confirmation has added to the confusion, especially with the final only hours away.

NFF awaits official FIFA clarification

Despite the claim, neither FIFA nor CAF has issued a public statement confirming nor denying the supposed cancellation.

The NFF is yet to receive clarification from FIFA and CAF on the availability of Wilfred Ndidi for the World Cup playoff final. Photo by Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Obayiuwana, the NFF has also not been formally informed of any change in Ndidi’s suspension status.

This uncertainty leaves Nigeria in a delicate position as Eric Chelle and Nigeria’s technical crew finalise their matchday plans.

Before this twist, Chelle had already acknowledged Ndidi’s suspension and suggested that the Super Eagles would rely on alternatives such as Raphael Onyedika or Frank Onyeka.

Ndidi’s potential availability would be a significant turnaround, especially with the Super Eagles preparing for a physically demanding contest against DR Congo.

If Nigeria defeats DR Congo, the three-time African champions will qualify for the Intercontinental playoffs, where two finalists will qualify for the 2026 World Cup, CAF Online reports.

Why Ndidi’s return could be crucial

If cleared, Ndidi’s presence in midfield would be a major boost for Nigeria.

The Besiktas midfielder has been one of the Super Eagles’ most consistent performers, shielding the defence with intelligence and composure.

His experience in managing pressure-filled games could prove invaluable against a DR Congo side full of pace and physicality.

8 Super Eagles players face suspension

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that eight Super Eagles players, including star striker Victor Osimhen, are on the verge of bagging a suspension that could shape Nigeria’s journey toward the 2026 World Cup.

One more yellow card for any of them in the World Cup playoff final against DR Congo, and they will miss the opening match of the inter-confederation playoffs in March 2026, should Nigeria advance.

