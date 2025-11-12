Cameroonian footballer Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu has broken his silence for the first time after being accused of cheating on his Russian girlfriend

The 31-year-old was reportedly caught by his partner and handed over to the Russian police for further investigation

The Dynamo Moscow winger is currently in camp with his teammates, preparing for the 2026 World Cup playoffs

Cameroonian footballer Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu has caused a stir on social media after a video surfaced showing him involved in a domestic dispute.

The soft-spoken winger made international headlines over an issue that many believe could have been privately resolved with his partner.

Ngamaleu was reportedly caught cheating in his Moscow apartment by his girlfriend, Nikky Seey, a popular Russian influencer.

According to reports, Seey was tipped off by an anonymous source that the footballer had brought another woman into their rented apartment.

When she attempted to gain access to the apartment, Ngamaleu allegedly blocked her, claiming that his uncle from Cameroon had made an unannounced visit.

The 25-year-old influencer subsequently alerted the police, who forced their way into the apartment and reportedly found a woman inside attempting to hide her face.

Following the incident, Seey has moved out of the apartment and has demanded that Ngamaleu also vacate the premises, per Standard Media.

Cameroonian teammates troll Ngamaleu

Cameroon head coach Marc Brys has named a 28-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs in Morocco, with Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu included on the list.

The Indomitable Lions are set to face DR Congo in the second semifinal of the playoff on Thursday, November 13, with Mauritanian referee Dahane Beida officiating. If Cameroon win, they will meet the winner of the Nigeria vs Gabon clash, per CAF.

The eventual African winner will advance to the intercontinental playoffs in March, where the final two spots for the expanded 48-team World Cup will be decided.

Meanwhile, Ngamaleu’s teammates have taken to lightheartedly mocking the recent incident involving the winger and his Russian girlfriend.

In a viral Instagram post, Cameroon defender Michael Ngadeu was heard saying, “Please, don’t touch me,” the same phrase Ngamaleu reportedly used when police entered his Moscow apartment.

Ngadeu then urged his teammates to reenact the scene, prompting laughter from Ngamaleu himself.

ben4didi said:

"Orh brother's love 😍 🔥 it's really beautiful 👏 honestly always support each other, that's the most important 👏."

pape_rassul wrote:

"It's good to know that the mental is doing well alhamdulilah 👏 you are our brothers and no matter what we will always remember 🥰 🥰 Mama africa👌🏽."

valdy_mcfly added:

"Surround yourself with good people ❤️😂 ‘that’s what it’s all about."

loyal2green said:

"Wuna finish laugh so go lost we go come back for this matter😂😂."

soppo_priso2018 wrote:

"Let's not forget the goal: victory! No excuses will be tolerated this time."

