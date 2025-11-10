Cameroonian football player Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu has found himself embroiled in a cheating controversy in Russia

The Dynamo Moscow winger has been allegedly caught by his partner, a Russian influencer, who has reportedly alerted the police

The 31-year-old was included in the Indomitable squads by coach Marc Brys ahead of the World Cup play-off against DR Congo

Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu has unfortunately found himself at the centre of controversy after a video surfaced online showing him involved in a domestic disagreement.

The Cameroonian player, known for his modesty on and off the pitch, is currently making headlines in the international media for the wrong reasons.

Moumi Ngamaleu during the Russian Cup match between FC Zenit Saint Petersburg and FC Dynamo Moscow at Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Photo by: Mike Kireev/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Ngamaleu caught cheating red-handed

Cameroon star Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu was reportedly caught cheating in his Moscow apartment he shares with his partner Nikky Seey, who is a Russian influencer.

In a viral video on X, the Dynamo Moscow winger dressed in his Cameroon training shorts and was seen by some passersby exchanging words with some men identified as security operatives.

The Russian influencer was said to have arrived at their apartment with a friend after getting a tip-off that the football star had brought a strange woman to their apartment.

When Seey tried entering the apartment, Ngamaleu claimed that his uncle from Cameroon was inside and needed no disturbance.

Not being convinced of his claims, the 25-year-old model decided to contact the police authorities, who later broke into the apartment. The security operatives discovered another woman trying to cover her face after the incident.

According to African football journalist Micky Jnr, the Russian influencer has moved out of the apartment following the incident, demanding Ngamaleu to also vacate the building.

Seey has officially reported the incident to the local authorities, who have commenced further investigation, per Free Press Journal.

Both lovers made their relationship public last July, as they often shared their moments on social media.

Reports suggest that the Russian influencer had discovered the mysterious girlfriends through incriminating messages from her boyfriend, but decided to wait for a convenient time to catch him red-handed.

Moumi Ngamaleu during the 2022 FIFA World Cup between Cameroon and Brazil at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Photo by: Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react

Football fans have berated the Cameroonian star for cheating on his girlfriend in their shared apartment.

A X user said the Russian influencer has the right to call the Police if she is also paying for rent in the shared apartment, while another fan urged the winger to respect himself and leave the house.

@clementmnene said:

"Their shared apartment' I hope both of them were not paying for the same apartment, if she was paying then she has rights to call police."

@zchrispine wrote:

"As a married man you can all the stupid things in the world BUT never bring another woman into your house."

@entertain570 added:

"I’m confused why the police were acting like he committed a crime or something."

Dynamo Moscow are yet to release an official statement on the incident involving their player.

Meanwhile, coach Marc Brys has named Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu among his 28-man list to prosecute the match between Cameroon and DR Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff in Rabat, Morocco, on November 13, per Africa Soccer.

Yamal ends relationship with girlfriend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has disclosed that he has parted ways with his girlfriend Nicki Nicole.

The controversial relationship between the pair has now come to an end amid allegations of cheating on the part of the football star.

Source: Legit.ng