Former Barcelona star Dani Alves seems to have turned a new leaf after claiming to have encountered God during his time in prison

The 42-year-old was sentenced to four and a half years in jail after being found guilty of sexual assault

Alves spent 14 months behind bars before securing his release upon paying $1.2 million in bail

Daniel Alves claimed to have found a new life in Christ after being found preaching in a local church.

The Brazilian legend was accused of assaulting a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub on New Year's Eve in 2022 and was in custody after his arrest in January 2023.

Alves was compelled to pay his victim $169,903 in compensation and the court costs.

Brazil legend Dani Alves during his trial after being accused of assaulting a woman in Barcelona. Photo by: ALBERTO ESTÉVEZ / POOL / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The court condemned the retired football player to four years and six months in prison. The victim claimed that she danced willingly with and entered the bathroom with him, but he refused to let her go.

What happened?

In March 2025, former Juventus star Dani Alves won his appeal against a sexual assault conviction after a Spanish court overturned the ruling.

According to ESPN, the court determined that there was insufficient evidence to dismiss Alves’ presumption of innocence. His defense lawyer stated:

“Dani Alves is innocent, and that has been proven.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain defender had been remanded in prison for 14 months before securing his release upon paying $1.2 million in bail, with his passports subsequently confiscated.

Prosecutors had sought to extend Alves’ jail term by nine years, while the complainant’s lawyer pushed for a 12-year sentence.

Dani Alves during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea in Doha, Qatar. Photo by: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Source: Getty Images

Alves becomes an evangelist

Dani Alves has transitioned from the pitch to the altar, taking on a new path as an evangelist.

In a viral video, Alves is seen passionately addressing a lively congregation at a church in Girona, Catalonia, speaking about his rebirth and the strength of his newfound faith. He said:

"In the midst of turbulence, in the midst of the storm, there is always a messenger from God.

"And this messenger, at the worst moment of my life, picked me up, took me to the church for the journey, and today I am on the journey thanks to him.

"We must take God seriously and have faith. I am living proof of that. What God promises, God keeps. I made a pact with God."

The former Brazil international lost sponsorship deals and his marriage almost came to an end.

Alves helped Brazil win two Copa Americas and an Olympic gold medal at age 38. He played at his third World Cup, the only major title he has not won, in 2022.

He was with Mexican club Pumas when he was arrested. Pumas terminated his contract immediately.

Robinho to serve prison term

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brazilian judges have ruled to uphold former Manchester City and Real Madrid forward Robinho’s sexual offence conviction.

The court said that Robinho must serve his nine-year prison sentence in Brazil.

Source: Legit.ng