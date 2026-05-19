Neymar earned his first Brazil call-up since 2023 after recovering from injury struggles

Fans across Brazil celebrated wildly after Carlo Ancelotti announced his World Cup squad.

The Santos star is now set to feature at his fourth FIFA World Cup tournament

Brazilian football fans erupted in celebration after Neymar was officially named in Carlo Ancelotti’s 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The Santos forward, who has endured a difficult period plagued by injuries and criticism, received his first Brazil call-up since 2023, sparking emotional scenes across the South American nation.

Neymar reacts after being injured against Uruguay in October 2023. Photo: Guillermo Legaria

Source: Getty Images

Videos circulating online showed thousands of supporters dancing in the streets, chanting Neymar’s name and waving Brazilian flags moments after the squad announcement was made in Rio de Janeiro.

Emotional scenes as Neymar returns to Brazil squad

According to the BBC, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti officially unveiled his squad during a ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, with loud cheers erupting inside the venue the moment Neymar’s name was announced.

The 34-year-old forward looked visibly emotional after learning he had made the squad and was seen warmly embracing his close friend Cris Guedes in a video that quickly went viral on social media.

Neymar has not played for Brazil since 2023 after suffering a series of injuries that sidelined him for long periods during his time in Saudi Arabia before returning home to Santos.

Despite doubts surrounding his fitness, Ancelotti explained that the technical crew spent months carefully monitoring the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star before making the final decision.

“We spent the entire year analysing Neymar,” Ancelotti said during the announcement.

“We realised that in this last period he had continuity and was in good physical condition.”

The call-up means Neymar will now feature at his fourth FIFA World Cup after previously representing Brazil at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions.

Streets of Brazil erupt after Neymar announcement

Several videos obtained by Legit.ng showed massive celebrations breaking out across parts of Brazil shortly after the squad reveal.

Supporters flooded the streets chanting:

“OLÊ, OLÊ, OLÊ, OLÁ… NEYMAR! NEYMAR!”

Others were seen carrying replica World Cup trophies, dancing, waving banners and even shedding tears after hearing the news.

Hundreds of fans had gathered outside the squad announcement venue hours before Ancelotti arrived, hoping to influence the Italian manager’s final decision regarding Neymar.

The emotional reaction highlighted Neymar’s enduring popularity among Brazilian supporters despite years of criticism and injury setbacks.

Many fans believe the experienced forward still represents Brazil’s best chance of finally winning a sixth World Cup title.

The Brazilian remains his country’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances and will hope to finally deliver the elusive sixth World Cup crown that fans have craved for over two decades.

Fans celebrating Neymar's World Cup call-up during Ancelotti's announcement. Photo: TouchlineX

Source: Twitter

Neymar receives backing from teammates and legends

Calls for Neymar’s inclusion did not come only from supporters.

According to The Athletic, several Brazilian football legends and current national team stars publicly campaigned for the forward to return to the squad.

The lobbying effort reportedly included iconic former players such as Romario, Cafu and Zico, while key members of the current Brazil team also openly backed Neymar’s selection.

Brazil captain Marquinhos told UOL earlier this year:

“As team-mates, as Brazilians and as fans, we want him at the World Cup.”

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro and Barcelona winger Raphinha also publicly supported Neymar’s return.

Raphinha even described the Santos star as Brazil’s biggest hope of ending their long wait for another World Cup triumph.

“He’s the guy to take us to our sixth World Cup title,” the Barcelona winger told TV Globo.

Neymar leads experienced Brazil squad

Neymar headlines a strong Brazil squad filled with experienced internationals and emerging stars.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker made the final list despite missing the Reds’ last 10 matches through injury.

Neymar during Copa America 2021 at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Photo: CARL DE SOUZA

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United duo Casemiro and Matheus Cunha were also selected alongside Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and Arsenal defender Gabriel.

Other notable inclusions include Brentford striker Igor Thiago, Bournemouth attacker Rayan, Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and Barcelona’s in-form winger Raphinha.

Teenage striker Endrick, who is currently on loan at Lyon from Real Madrid, also earned a place in the squad.

However, Chelsea forward Joao Pedro was surprisingly omitted despite enjoying an impressive campaign where he scored 15 Premier League goals and provided five assists.

Brazil will face Morocco on June 13 before taking on Haiti and Scotland in their remaining Group C fixtures.

The expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup will begin on June 11 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Neymar looking to silence critics

Neymar’s return to the national team comes after months of scrutiny surrounding his off-field behaviour and physical condition.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Brazilian superstar was involved in a heated altercation with Santos teammate Robinho Jr, the son of former Real Madrid and Manchester City forward Robinho, during training.

The incident happened after Neymar felt disrespected when the teenager dribbled past him during a session, before he reacted angrily and tripped Robinho Jr before teammates intervened to calm the situation.

Source: Legit.ng