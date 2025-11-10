A top NFF official has confirmed that the federation is yet to pay Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle and his backroom staff their salaries

The revelation comes just two days after Chelle announced his 24-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs

The three-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions are aiming to qualify for this year's Mundial after failing to attend the 2022 edition in Qatar

All is not well in the camp of the Super Eagles, as reports indicate that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is yet to pay head coach Eric Chelle his salary.

Chelle, who was appointed in January, was tasked with leading Nigeria to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The former Mali coach has so far made a strong impression since taking charge.

Under his leadership, the 47-year-old guided the Super Eagles from fourth place in CAF Group C with just three points to second place by the end of the qualifiers last October.

Chelle’s side collected 14 points out of a possible 18, securing four wins and two draws, the latter coming against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Nigeria also recorded their biggest win of the qualifying series, defeating Benin Republic 4-0 on the final day, a result that ranked them among the best second-placed teams on the continent, per ESPN.

Following the conclusion of the group stage, the NFF’s Technical Committee convened to review the performances of all national team coaches last October. The panel subsequently granted Chelle the opportunity to continue in charge as Nigeria prepares for the World Cup playoffs this month.

How many months is Chelle owed?

An official of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly confirmed that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is currently owed two months’ salary.

According to ScoreNigeria, the NFF official attributed the delay to government bureaucratic bottlenecks.

He explained that the NFF leadership recently cleared two months of his salary after Nigeria secured a playoff slot with their brilliant performance against Benin Republic.

He said there are plans to ensure Eric Chelle receives his salary promptly because of his performance.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is finding it difficult to pay his assistants, who are working directly under him since his appointment last January.

Chelle remains mute on salary

Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle has refused to answer questions on the payment of his salary.

The former MC Oran coach explained that the details will be kept between himself and the Nigeria Football Federation.

The 47-year-old diplomatically dodged the question presented by Super Eagles legend Segun Odegbami, per Eagle7 103.7FM. He said:

“That’s between me and my employers”.

Chelle is reportedly set to earn a lucrative $50,000 monthly as coach of the Super Eagles.

The Malian-born tactician’s latest salary positions him among the highest-paid coaches on the African continent.

