Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is in the news again for the wrong reason after Nigeria's last World Cup qualifying match

Nwabali was in goal when Nigeria defeated Benin Republic 4-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday night, October 14

Fans have berated the Chippa United goalkeeper after the Super Eagles sealed the World Cup play-offs

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has consistently come under fire from Nigerian fans following his string of performances in the recently concluded 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nwabali’s criticism began during Nigeria’s 1-0 victory over Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, where he was seen time-wasting despite the urgency of the match.

The Chippa United goalkeeper was booked for confronting an Amavubi player and narrowly escaped being sent off.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fans’ frustration grew during the match against Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, on October 12. The Super Eagles had taken the lead in the 55th minute through a penalty, awarded after a Lesotho defender handled Moses Simon’s goal-bound effort.

Debutant Akor Adams doubled Nigeria’s lead in the 80th minute with a finish from Victor Osimhen’s pass. However, Stanley Nwabali gifted Lesotho a goal just three minutes later, mishandling a corner kick that allowed Hlompho Kalake to score and reduce the deficit.

Super Eagles captain warns Nwabali

Stand-in Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi cautioned goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali during Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Benin Republic in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday night, October 14.

According to BBC, Nigeria opened the scoring in the 3rd minute through Victor Osimhen, who latched onto a through pass from Samuel Chukwueze and calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

In the 25th minute, a mild incident occurred in Nigeria’s penalty area when a Benin defender collided mid-air with Nwabali while attempting to connect with a cross.

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi warns Stanley Nwabali during the match against Benin Republic in Uyo. Photo by: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside and Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Though the defender attempted to apologise, Nwabali shunned him. Hull City defender Semi Ajayi also tried to calm the situation, but the Chippa United shot-stopper dismissed him as well.

Wilfred Ndidi then stepped in and confronted Nwabali, asking in Pidgin English what was wrong with him, in an effort to defuse the tension and refocus the team. He said:

"Wetin be this one nau".

Twelve minutes after the incident, Victor Osimhen doubled the lead by heading in Chukwueze’s cross, and completed his hat-trick in the 51st minute with another header from Moses Simon’s free-kick.

Brentford defender sealed the victory for the Super Eagles in the 90+1 minute to annihilate the Cheetahs led by former Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr, per Sofa Score.

Fans react

@Cybereagles said:

"Can the NFF get am a psychologist?

"As hin dey carry behave e fit one day turn around and fire one shot for our own goal jos bicos hin vex."

@Electrons5000 wrote:

"You guys don’t understand what’s happening there because you are not in his position , the player made a dangerous move that could have injured nwabali, he had to warn him because that’s dangerous play, you can see the guilt in the Benin player’s reaction."

Troost-Ekong defends Staley Nwabali

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has defended Stanley Nwabali after the goalkeeper’s antics during the 1-0 win over Rwanda.

The Al-Kholood defender reflected on Nwabali's antics, claiming he is an important player for the team and they cannot do without him.

Source: Legit.ng