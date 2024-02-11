Nigeria's Super Eagles are battling the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the magnificent Stade Alassane Ouattara, Ebimpe, on Sunday, February 11.

The match between the two West Africans will kick off at 9 pm Nigerian time. (8 p.m. local time). the two teams have met on seven different occasions in AFCON tournaments, and the most recent was when the Eagles beat the Elephants 1-0 in the group stage of the 2023 AFCON.