Nigeria vs Cote d'Ivoire: Team news, score lines, predictions, analysis of AFCON final (Live Update)
Nigeria's Super Eagles are battling the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the magnificent Stade Alassane Ouattara, Ebimpe, on Sunday, February 11.
The match between the two West Africans will kick off at 9 pm Nigerian time. (8 p.m. local time). the two teams have met on seven different occasions in AFCON tournaments, and the most recent was when the Eagles beat the Elephants 1-0 in the group stage of the 2023 AFCON.
CAF shares video of Super Eagles dancing mood
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has shared a video of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
CAF shared the video of the Nigerian players a few hours before the beginning of their clash with Cote d'Ivoire in the 2023 AFCON final. See the video here:
Photos from AFCON Closing Ceremony
Some mouthwatering pictures have emerged from the AFCON closing ceremony.
Sports journalist Pooja shared some pictures online:
Nigeria's starting XI against Cote d'Ivoire
Injured Sanusi will be starting the match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and host Cote d'Ivoire.
The two teams have qualified for the 2023 AFCON final after defeating South Africa and DR Congo. See the list here:
Video of Nigeria's highlights so far in AFCON
Here ios a short highlights of the Super Eagles match in the AFCON 2023 so far.
See the video here:
Stadium filled up as Nigeria's Super Eagles take on Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire
Fans are reading for the clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire.
In a tweet by a sports journalist Pooja, the stadium is already filled with supporters. See the video here: